Good Day Partners with Payless Expanding Product Categories into PPE

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Day is excited to announce today its partnership with Payless, the footwear retailer with a 60+ year heritage, to provide high quality masks that are made in the USA as part of the brand's return to the US market with an extended product offering across apparel, accessories, and footwear.

Good Day is a small business known for designing and producing high quality products that are made in the USA. Together with Payless, the new partnership allows Good Day not only to expand their reach, but also introduce a new category to the Payless shopper, with the style and value they already know and love. Kicking off during these challenging times, the partnership gives way to the importance of quality apparel that addresses the culturally relevant causes today's consumers face, offering a product they can feel good about purchasing and wearing.

"At Payless, we've always put our customer first and at the heart of everything we do," said Matt Lafone, Chief Operating Officer at Payless. "In unprecedented times like these, we are privileged to have had the opportunity to return to the North American market with new product categories, and are excited to offer our US consumers effective and affordable PPE products, made right here in the USA, at a time when value couldn't be more important."

Offering an array of masks for both adults and children, families across America can shop the Good Day Mask collection available in various styles, prints and colors for $7.99 a piece on Payless.com.

"By partnering with small businesses like us at Good Day, Payless is showcasing their commitment to quality and bringing new, exciting products to their customers," said Jennifer Song, President of Good Day. "Our shared vision for charitable giving is what really cemented our partnership. We are proud we have been able to provide thousands of masks through their Powered by Payless initiative, which donated devices, shoes, meals and masks to schools across the country for the 2020/2021 year, and know it's only the beginning of much more to come."

For more information about Good Day, array of mask offerings available at Payless, the partnership, Powered by Payless giveback initiative, and more, visit and shop Payless.com.

About Good Day Masks

Good Day is a small business dedicated to inspiring and delivering positivity during this uncertain time. Their mindful approach to design is to create high-quality products that are not only comfortable and affordable, but also showcase individuality. Good Day is based in Los Angeles and all products are proudly made in the USA. For more information, visit www.gooddaymasks.com or follow on social @gooddaymasks.

About Payless

Founded in 1956 in Topeka, KS, Payless is an iconic footwear retailer with a 60+ year heritage, and uncompromised commitment to value. Serving millions of customers through its extensive global network of brick-and-mortar and Ecommerce retail footprint, Payless spans 30 countries with over 700 stores in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Caribbean. Relaunched in 2020, Payless is now headquartered in Miami, FL and offers a wide range of fashionable footwear as well as apparel and accessories, all at affordable prices for every member of the family.

