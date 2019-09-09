Good Days Earns Top Recognitions from Leading Non-Profit Rating Organizations

Good Days has earned a 2019 GuideStar Platinum rating, the highest recognition from the world's largest source of information on non-profit organizations. Good Days is also recognized as a 2019 Top-Rated Non-Profit by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and non-profits.

"We're thankful for the many people who took time to publicly review our charity and describe in heartfelt words the impact we have on their lives," says Clorinda Walley, president of Good Days. "It is our long-held belief that transparency is key to understanding our work. I encourage everyone to visit or profiles on GuideStar and GreatNonprofits to learn more about the positive impact we have."

"Good Days is a great example of a non-profit making a real difference in their community," says Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits. "Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Good Days."

"It's been a tremendous experience. Good Days is always so pleasant to work with and is always responsive to calls or requests for guidance," says Everett W. of Texas.

"I was surprised to find out that my sister-in-law and her husband received assistance from Good Days for similar conditions. The only thing I can say is it's been a wonderful experience. Good Days has been so much help that I cannot explain in words," says Irv G. of Pennsylvania.

"I am so grateful to be in a program where I can get [assistance for] eye shots for my macular degeneration. I just want to express my appreciation. I am an artist, an actor and a huge reader. I cannot imagine not having my sight," says Good Days aid recipient Edith C. of Tennessee.

The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for non-profits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid. To read more testimonials from individuals who have worked directly with Good Days, visit: https://greatnonprofits.org/org/good-days

GuideStar contains a profile for every tax-exempt nonprofit registered with the IRS. The GuideStar levels, acknowledged as symbols of transparency in the nonprofit sector, are displayed on all updated participants' profiles in the GuideStar database. Find more information on our impact here: https://www.guidestar.org/profile/61-1462062

About Good Days

Good Days is a national, independent 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that makes life-saving and life-extending treatments affordable. Since 2003, Good Days has provided more than 800,000 grants and helped more than 500,000 people with access to healthcare resources. For more information on additional patient resources and disease groups that Good Days serves, visit www.mygooddays.org.

