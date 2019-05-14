Good Days Partners with Uber Health to Provide Free Transportation to Medical Appointments

PLANO, Texas, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Days today announced a new partnership with Uber Health to provide reliable, comfortable transportation to patients and their caregivers so that getting to and from medical appointments is never a barrier to access to care.

Uber Health leverages the ride-hailing power of the Uber platform to offer flexible ride scheduling for patients and their caregivers. Good Days' Care Navigators can schedule rides on behalf of patients to take place immediately, within a few hours, or up to 30 days in advance for follow-up appointments.

"This is an incredible opportunity to use the latest technology solutions in transportation services to directly benefit the people we serve," said Clorinda Walley, president of Good Days. "We're proud to partner with Uber Health to deliver a convenient and simple solution so that people no longer have to miss important medical appointments because of difficulties with transportation."

Good Days fields thousands of calls from individuals who are struggling to cover the cost of traveling for treatments. Transportation barriers are common across the general population, but these barriers are even greater for individuals who suffer from chronic and rare diseases. According to the Community Transportation Association of America, every year, 3.6 million Americans miss doctor appointments due to a lack of reliable transportation.

"Our nonprofit completely understands the challenges that families across the country face to afford necessary medical care and its ancillary costs," said Randie Odebralski, chief operating officer of Good Days. "By stepping in to provide door-to-door transportation, we're expanding our services while maintaining the high-quality, personal focus and attention Good Days is known for."

Riders don't need the Uber app, or even a smartphone, to get a ride with Uber Health. Good Days Care Navigators coordinate transportation needs and riders are updated via text message or phone call with trip details. Good Days handles all billing and payment so that scheduling rides is simple.

To ensure this new offering meets key healthcare compliance standards, Uber Health has developed and implemented numerous safeguards. Uber Health also worked with Clearwater Compliance, a leading health industry compliance company, to conduct comprehensive risk and compliance assessments. For more information, visit: https://www.uber.com/newsroom/uber-health/

ABOUT GOOD DAYS

Good Days is a national, independent 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that makes life-saving and life-extending treatments affordable. Since 2003, Good Days has provided more than 800,000 grants and helped more than 500,000 people with access to healthcare resources. Contact us by phone at (972) 608-7141 or email: info@mygooddays.org.



MEDIA CONTACT: Justin Wilson, 202-531-3051, marketing@mygooddays.org

SOURCE Good Days