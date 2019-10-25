Good Days Settles Inquiries

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Days settled federal inquiries regarding allegations that pharmaceutical manufacturers previously engaged with charitable co-pay assistance programs in violation of the federal Anti-Kickback Statute. The settlement reflects the organization's desire to move forward and concentrate on providing assistance to people in need of life-saving and life-extending treatments.

"We will continue to comply with all regulatory requirements surrounding charitable copay assistance programs and we welcome further clarity and OIG guidance to ensure we can continue to put patients in need first," said Clorinda Walley, President of Good Days.

Non-profit charitable assistance is a critical safety net for many seniors living with rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions. For over 30 years, patient assistance organizations have acted as the last option of support for people with rare and chronic illnesses — ensuring access to treatments and bridging gaps in care. Despite the importance of these programs, charitable assistance is far out paced by the overall need that exists in supporting seniors in this country.

Medicare Part D went into effect 2006 and provided some coverage for medication costs, but still left an unsurmountable gap for millions of seniors and their ability to afford treatment for chronic and life altering disease. Charitable patient assistance programs are the sole vehicle through which Medicare beneficiaries can receive assistance in obtaining lifesaving treatments.

Whether you have private or public health insurance, serious illness can be financially devastating. A national survey released by Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Commonwealth Fund and the New York Times found that thirty-six percent (36%) of seriously ill patients with insurance said they had used up all or most of their savings to pay for their care. Twenty-one percent (21%) of seriously ill people with insurance said they had been unable to pay for everyday necessities.

About Good Days

Good Days is a national, independent 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that provides copay, premium, and travel cost assistance to people suffering from chronic and life-altering disease. Since 2003, Good Days has provided assistance to more than 500,000 people who otherwise could not afford care. For more information on patient resources visit www.mygooddays.org .

