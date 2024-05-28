GOOD DOG GALA - JUNE 3 - HONORS SCHWARZMAN ANIMAL MEDICAL CENTER FOR 'SAVING OUR PETS'

Event Features One-Act Comedy with Broadway Stars, Fine Dining, Auction and more, plus Loving Therapy Dogs To Greet Guests

Tickets / Donations Ensure Therapy Dog Healing Services for Tri-State Hospitals, Schools, Nursing Homes

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Good Dog Gala is Monday, June 3, 2024 at the Edison Ballroom in Broadway's Theater District (240 West 47th Street), 6:30 – 10:00 pm, festive attire.

The event raises crucial support for Therapy Dog Team training and deployment at hundreds of hospitals, schools, nursing homes, libraries and workplaces throughout the NY Tri-State Area. Good Dog is a global leader in best practices for teaching two species – human and (pet) dog – to work together as a team. Once trained and certified, Good Dog Teams help people overcome the emotional trauma of disease and disability and motivate children to surmount anxiety, depression and learning issues, which have escalated since the pandemic.

A special feature of this year's Good Dog Gala is honoring the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center (AMC), the world's largest veterinary teaching hospital. "Over many years, AMC has saved countless therapy dogs, who, in turn have saved thousands of humans by visiting hospitals, schools and nursing homes," says Good Dog's Founding President and Chief Science Officer, Rachel McPherson. "It's the definition of a virtuous cycle."

Good Dog will present AMC with the 2024 Innovation Award for Saving our Pets & Promoting Equity in Access to Veterinary Care. Bruce Fagin, Good Dog Executive Director, explains: "AMC is not just saving pets. They're addressing equity in access to veterinary care by donating services to a Good Dog pilot project in the nation's poorest Congressional District." That project, in partnership with BronxCare Health System, lets Bronx residents pursue Therapy Dog Certification training at no cost. There currently are no local Therapy Dog Teams serving BronxCare. AMC is providing free veterinary screening and vaccinations for participant dogs.

"We're honored to partner with The Good Dog Foundation," said Helen M. Irving, RN, MBA, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "When we learned about this project in the Bronx, we had to be a part of it. As a non-profit hospital, core to our mission is providing world-class care to pets and their families, along with providing charitable care to those in need. We are grateful to support the vital work of Good Dog, which harnesses the healing power of the canine-human bond to provide a form of therapy that reaches so many communities and individuals in need from cancer patients, to children with anxiety and learning issues, and many others throughout the tri-state area."

Lead sponsor for this year's Good Dog Gala is Post Consumer Brands. "We're thrilled to support The Good Dog Foundation," says company President and CEO, Nicolas Catoggio. "And we admire and commend this year's honoree, the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center, for their pioneering clinical veterinary work. We share their passion for improving the lives of pets and pet families."

The Good Dog Gala is known for the good time it offers guests, who will enjoy:

Cocktails with a Juilliard jazz combo and silent auction

A one-act comedy, written and directed by Arthur Yorinks , Artistic Director of American Mime Theatre, with an award-winning Broadway cast including Peter Gerety , Jay O. Sanders , Anita Gillette , Aedin Moloney , Brent Langdon , Marin Ireland and Stephen DeRosa

Live auction, hosted by auctioneer, author and podcast host, Lydia Fenet

Desserts and dancing

And, unconditionally loving therapy dogs who welcome guests, warming their hearts and souls

For press contact and more information: [email protected]

For tickets and to make donations: gooddoggala2024.givesmart.com

About The Good Dog Foundation

The Good Dog Foundation harnesses the dog-human bond to ease human suffering and support learning with Animal Assisted Intervention. Because dogs and humans evolved together over tens of thousands of years, our two species can communicate without words, often in powerful ways. Scientific research shows that some especially loving, well-mannered dogs, when properly trained, can help people recover from stress, anxiety and emotional trauma.

Good Dog trains, certifies and fields hundreds of such dogs and their human handlers annually. They help tens of thousands of people in hospitals, schools, nursing homes and social service centers throughout the Tri-State Metro. The foundation offers Volunteer Certification (for those who want to donate time with their dog periodically) and Professional Certification (for those who want to work with their dog in a professional practice). New York City's Department of Education is a major client. Good Dog also serves the Workforce Wellness needs of businesses, offering employee de-stress visits. And, the foundation undertakes research with major hospitals and universities to better understand how therapy dog interactions can enhance outcomes when paired with traditional protocols in medicine and education. More at: www.thegooddogfoundation.org.

About the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center Hospital of New York City

AMC is the world's largest veterinary teaching hospital with NYC's only level 1 trauma center. With 130+ veterinarians across over 20 specialties, AMC provides world-class medical care, and is open for pets and their families 24/7. AMC is proud to have served the people and pets of New York, and beyond, for over 110 years. More at: www.amcny.org.

