Good Dog Happy Owner Dog Training Announces New Training Programs to Dog Owners Throughout Georgia

NEWNAN, Ga., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Dog Happy Owner is proud to offer dog training programs throughout Georgia, including Peachtree City, Fayetteville, Brooks, Senoia, Sharpsburg, Palmetto, Grantville, and Hogansville. "I spent 30 years in the corporate world training, and as a parent and grandparent, I know how to work with children of all ages,'' says Nick Garrison, owner of Good Dog Happy Owner. "I am also certified through the Council of Professional Pet Dog Trainers."

Good Dog Happy Owner offers a variety of dog training classes, including Basic Obedience, Puppy Training, Separation Anxiety, Behavior Issues, and Children & Dogs. They are dedicated to providing positive reinforcement dog training methods for puppies and adult dogs. They also offer dog training classes in Union City, Moreland, Turin, Fairburn, LaGrange, Whitesburg, Chattahoochee Hills, and Newnan.

Owner Nick Garrison is a graduate of Davenport University and CATCH Canine Trainers Academy: a state-licensed, 10-phase course in dog behavior and training, which includes hands-on training, behavior fieldwork, mentor trainer evaluations, and written exams. He is passionate about ensuring you have a well-behaved member of your family that you can take with you anywhere without worry.

Clients can expect a lot of hands-on help with their furry friend. Since all of the dog training classes Good Dog Happy Owner offers take place inside the home and includes the entire family, the results are excellent. Owners report a more positive relationship with their dog, as well as a better-behaved dog. Each class is tailored to the needs of the owner and the dog, making for an accelerated learning program with amazing results. Food, kindness, praise, and patience are the keys to the success in Good Dog Happy Owner's dog training courses.

At Good Dog Happy Owner, the dog trainers understand that each dog is a part of a family. That's why they offer professional dog training services from the comfort of their clients' own home. They offer dog training in the Coweta County or Fayette County area of Georgia. These dog training services help owners and their furry friends feel confident on a daily basis. They only use positive reinforcement methods, and their in-home dog training services are designed to meet the unique needs of both the client and their dog. To learn more and set up dog training, visit them at: https://gooddoghappyowner.com/

