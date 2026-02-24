Good Earth Natural Foods Announces New Store in San Rafael

The natural and organic retailer will open a 3rd store in the Terra Linda Northgate Mall of San Rafael in 2027

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Earth Natural Foods, the long-serving, Marin-based, natural and organic grocer, announced plans today to open a 3rd store in the Terra Linda neighborhood of San Rafael, CA. The independently owned retailer will take over the freestanding building at 1500 Northgate, formerly occupied by Rite Aid, and will serve as an anchor tenant in the redeveloped Northgate Mall. The new store is expected to open in Spring 2027.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of a 3rd Good Earth location in Marin County. We were focused on finding a location that allowed us to expand access to uncompromisingly clean, healthy, organic food throughout Marin, and to better serve our North Marin customers. We are very excited about this next chapter in our evolution. It not only provides new opportunities for our staff to grow and develop, as it will create over 200 new jobs, it also allows us to deepen our commitment to the Marin community and to our mission of improving the health of people and planet," said Stephen Mitchell, co-owner and Managing Partner of Good Earth Natural Foods.

When it opens in 2027, the Terra Linda store will bring Good Earth Natural Foods' store count to 3, accompanying their existing locations in Fairfax and the Tam Junction area of Mill Valley. The approximately 21,300 square-foot new store will feature many of the fan-favorite venues made popular in their other 2 stores, including:

100% Certified Organic Produce department

Scratch-made, organic prepared foods section

Café with organic juices, smoothies, and coffee drinks made-to-order

Full-service Meat and Seafood department

Community-focused indoor and outdoor dining spaces

"We've always strived to grow in a way that feels thoughtful and authentic to who we are. We never want to rush our growth, because we want to ensure that our stores are living up to our customers' expectations for quality, selection, and service," noted Good Earth Natural Foods co-owner and longtime food activist, Mark Squire.

"I'm pretty stoked we are going for it! We have incredibly dedicated staff in both stores now and they deserve this 3rd store opportunity. I'm super proud that we can continue to not only provide upward mobility for key staff, but we also get to bring more Organic to new friends and families! I'm beyond excited to see what we can create in this new space, and we welcome the community's input every step of the way," said Al Baylacq, Good Earth Natural Foods co-owner.

About Good Earth Natural Foods

Good Earth Natural Foods is an independent, Marin-based grocer, focused on sourcing the highest-quality, organic products available. Founded in Fairfax in 1969, Good Earth Natural Foods is known for their stringent quality standards, wide selection of organic offerings, and scratch-made prepared foods. For over 55 years, Good Earth Natural Foods has served the Marin community, advocating for a healthier and more sustainable food system. To learn more about Good Earth Natural Foods, visit genatural.com

