Good Earth Organics to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 11th

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Earth Organics, Inc. (GEO) based in Cave Junction, Oregon, formulator and manufacturer of high quality, certified organic potting soils and soil nutrients for indoor, hydroponic, and outdoor cannabis and hemp growers, today announced that Liz Wald, Chief Strategy & Digital Officer, will present the Reg A+ offering of securities as qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 11th

DATE: February 11th, 2021

TIME: 1:00 – 1:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2KtV6MY

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Offering & Company Highlights

Accelerating revenue growth

Positioned for rapid geographic expansion

A direct beneficiary of the explosive growth in the $20B cannabis industry

A legacy of successful operations in the Emerald Triangle, the largest cannabis-producing region of the US, known for producing among the highest quality cannabis in the World.

The prospect for the company and its investors to be a beneficiary of a planned direct public listing following the final close of this offering.

About Good Earth Organics



Founded in 2008 and headquartered in the Emerald Triangle region of Southern Oregon, The Good Earth Organics, Inc. (GEO), formulates premium organic potting soils and soil amendments optimized for cannabis and hemp growers. Growers rely on GEO's soils for consistent, toxin-free, bountiful plants. GEO's living soils are enriched with a complex combination of nutrients and microorganisms and are certified for organic use by the Organic Materials Review Institute ("OMRI"). OMRI-listed products are allowed for use in certified organic operations under the USDA National Organic Program. GEO's soils also carry the Clean Green certification, the organic growing certification developed for cannabis cultivation. Organic soils are ever more important in a market of discerning consumers and increasing government regulation. GEO's brand reputation and deep experience with organic product formulation position it to capture the enormous white space in the national soil market for cannabis and hemp. Additional information on the company can be found at www.goodearthorganics.com and within the GEO investment offering circular located at https://www.seedinvest.com/goodearthorganics.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

