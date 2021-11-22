Good Energy Locks in Low Rates for Illinois Residents Despite Recent Ameren Illinois Price Hike

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2021, Ameren Illinois announced a fourth-quarter rate hike due to the rising cost of residential power. Communities participating in the Good Energy Central & Southern Illinois Municipal Aggregation program, however, are unaffected by this increase. Good Energy customers are protected by their fixed-price contract, which offers lower rates through May 2022.

"Illinois residents and businesses shouldn't have to worry about rate hikes and energy bills going into the holiday season," says Steve Bryant, Good Energy's Regional Energy Manager of Government Affairs for Illinois. "With fixed rates from Good Energy, folks in Illinois can better plan their budgets and won't be surprised by enormous energy bills this winter."

Here's how the Good Energy municipal energy aggregation program benefits Illinois customers:

For Peoria -area communities, Ameren's new rate for the period of October 2021 through May 2022 is 5.407 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), but Good Energy rates range from 4.29 to 4.948 cents per kWh, based on contract terms specific to each participating community. The Metro East signed for 24 months, and its rates are good until December 2022 .

-area communities, Ameren's new rate for the period of through is per kilowatt-hour (kWh), but Good Energy rates range from 4.29 to per kWh, based on contract terms specific to each participating community. The Metro East signed for 24 months, and its rates are good until . The rate difference equals a savings of about $7 per month per residence. Since January 2020 , residential customers have saved over $100 .

per month per residence. Since , residential customers have saved over . Through the Good Energy program, small businesses have seen substantially larger savings than residential customers, based on Ameren's small-business rates.

Locked-in Good Energy rates mean communities in the municipal aggregation program have a hedge against rising energy costs.

Participation in the aggregation program, offered to both residential and small commercial customers, is voluntary. There is no cost to enroll or to leave the program.

An opt-out letter providing pricing and contract terms and conditions is sent to newly eligible accounts, which includes new residents moving into the community or accounts coming off agreements with a third-party supplier.

Good Energy launched Illinois Community Choice Aggregation programs in 2012; Illinois residents and businesses have since saved more than $60 million compared to Ameren's default electric supply.

For more information about the Good Energy Central & Southern Illinois Municipal Aggregation program, visit csimuniagg.com.

About Good Energy

With Illinois offices in Edwardsville and Peoria, Good Energy is the No. 1 designer and operator of community energy aggregation programs in the nation, consulting and managing energy programs for more than 700 municipalities with more than 3 million customers in 21 states. Good Energy pioneered community-centric buying and serves about 1 percent of the U.S. energy market—more than any other single energy consultant nationwide. Good Energy has saved residential, commercial and industrial customers hundreds of millions of dollars.

