Good Face Project Announces Regulatory Services

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Face Project, the beauty industry's leading formulation and regulatory SaaS platform, now offers Regulatory Services to further support the industry with MoCRA compliance, international product registration, policy interpretation, regulatory guidance and more.

As regulatory compliance continues to increase in complexity, the regulatory function has become a significant bottleneck for new product development. Good Face's Technology provides beauty and personal care teams with instant compliance screening across global regulations, retail policies, and consumer standards by automating the collection of real-time regulatory data and mapping it across 170K+ ingredients and their synonyms in a matter of seconds, an undertaking that is otherwise tedious and time consuming due to changing regulations. Since its launch, Good Face's cloud-based SaaS platform has revolutionized how hundreds of the industry's leading product innovation teams at companies like L'Oreal, E.L.F. Beauty, K18, and Supergoop! succeed at scaling globally.

As a technology-first company, the addition of regulatory services is a natural extension to serve the industry's growing need for regulatory support. Good Face's technology eliminates the arduous time consuming work that has historically fallen on regulatory professionals, but policy interpretation, guidance and action hinges on the context of the regulating body's requirements, enforcement power and precedent, thus requiring a subject matter expert.

"Many of our customers have in-house regulatory teams who are empowered and enabled with our technology, yet the need for additional support became clear with the passing of MoCRA. As a company that aims to partner with its clients, bringing on a regulatory services team was an obvious choice." –Iva Teixeira

Good Face tapped industry veteran and technology advocate, Tarek Nasser, to helm Good Face's regulatory services department. A compliance strategist with over 10 years of experience with FDA-regulated industries including personal care, Tarek has worked in both domestic and global markets and holds expertise in Cosmetic, OTC, and Medical Device Categories. Tarek holds a BA in Political Science from Baldwin Wallace University and an MA in Public Policy from American University.

"Even the industry players with the most conservative and preemptive approach to compliance are profiting from supplemental investments in regulatory consulting because these requirements aren't black and white—they're spirited and intentional. The best regulatory policy is one that can automate the burdensome data gathering and analysis while using human expertise to interpret applicable policy. This is the qualitative and quantitative approach—marrying technology with a highly nuanced and contextual regulatory policy—that will enable brands to succeed in any market around the world." –Tarek Nasser

Good Face is strategically equipped to provide clients with highly competitive regulatory services thanks to the same infrastructure that powers the Good Face platform. The GF Regulatory Services team has unmatched access to data and systems which allow them to perform tasks with substantially less manual work and billable hours. Good Face's regulatory service offerings include but are not limited to MoCRA Product Listings and Facility Registration, International Market Entry and Registration, Label and Claims Reviews, Portfolio Risk Assessment, M&A Preparation, Regulatory Mentorship, and more.

About Good Face: Good Face Project is a formulation, regulatory compliance, and innovation software used by hundreds of leading cosmetic companies to build safe, compliant, transparent and effective products. Through our comprehensive database of INCI and worldwide regulatory, retail and third-party standards, our cloud platform enables formulation and product innovators to ensure their formulations comply with worldwide requirements for safe and sustainable products.

