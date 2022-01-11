Good Family Support Services Donates $1 Million in 2021 to Pennsylvania Health, Wellness, & Housing Organizations, Led by New Grant Director

PHILADEPHIA, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistently recognized as a provider of high-quality care services, Good Family Support Services (GFSS) is, for the first time, making public their work beyond home care. Over the past year, they achieved a donation record by giving $1,000,000 to various health, wellness, and housing organizations in and around the Pennsylvania area. According to the GFSS team, "No other home care agency has given as much to as many over the years in Philadelphia. This is the first time Good Family Support Services is publicizing their giving under new leadership." With excitement at an all-time high, the organization is thrilled to announce such an achievement, and to mark a new chapter of giving and providing support services throughout the region.

Upon exceeded their goals in establishing themselves as a multi-faceted care agency, GFSS looks forward to supporting the community by re-thinking their approach to giving and the impact of their operation. In 2022 and beyond, GFSS is confident in their ability to expand even further and give more as their grant funding program gains further momentum and awareness. It is their aim to change the dynamic of homecare agencies in the area, redefining their role in the Pennsylvania healthcare space.

Such exciting changes have come about in the organization's first year with a new board and Grant Director, Violet Graham. While previously, charitable giving by the organization was conducted more quietly, it GFSS's aim to now provide greater awareness of their efforts, highlighting their robust grant funding program and thus spurring further interest and funding. In providing the community with the resources it needs in the areas of health, wellness, housing, and more, CFSS continues to work toward promoting preventative healthcare, increasing financial literacy and health education, as well as promoting home ownership, business formation, and entrepreneurial activities.

In the coming year and beyond, Good Family Support Services looks forward to evolving and adapting in ways that further the goals and contributions of the organization. Healthcare in Pennsylvania will improve and greater opportunities will be realized as a result of the pioneering efforts of GFSS and their innovative approach to making a difference.

About Good Family Support Services

Good Family Support Services' mission is to provide education and high-quality services to allow individuals to live healthy, satisfying lives free from restraint. They provide exceptional care and affect outcomes of health through leading practice standards and new services, as well as a robust grant funding program. In addition, GFSS maintains high quality services, while providing jobs and resources in the communities they serve. Their hope is to positively impact every person they serve.

