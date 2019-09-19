Good Food Gratitude, the New Beach-Inspired Vegan Cookbook From Acclaimed Chef and Lifestyle Expert Hollan Hawaii Helps Individuals Live a Happier, Healthier and Greener Life; Available October 1, 2019

KAUAI, Hawaii, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef, lifestyle expert, and mom, Hollan Hawaii proudly releases her new beach-inspired vegan cookbook Good Food Gratitude: Easy to Prepare Vegan Home-Style Recipes and Beach inspired Lifestyle Tips for the Entire Family ($34.95, Deeper Well Publishing).

Good Food Gratitude contains over 100 delicious plant-based recipes is an engaging vegan lifestyle cookbook that also encourages people to change the way to perceive healthy food. Cordon Bleu-trained Vegan Chef Hollan Hawaii teaches new culinary techniques and shares delicious new plant-based recipes for replacing favorite non vegan dishes. Hollan also shares how simple cooking and good health are not mutually exclusive and can be easily accomplished by making thoughtful changes to your mindset and the recipes you know and love.

Hollan shares, "Good Food Gratitude represents all that is me and what I value most in my life: My home in Kauai, healthy food, living sustainably, travel, family, and friends. Sharing gives me room to continue to grow by making space for new experiences. Good Food Gratitude is a culmination of my journey toward healthfulness. In these pages, I share with you everything I have researched, tried, learned, embraced, and adopted along the way. It makes perfect sense that my life centers around food on this magical island, floating in the middle of the Pacific. I am so excited to introduce myself to readers, give you a glimpse of my life, and share my deep love for food in this cookbook."

Hollan Hawaii is a cordon bleu trained chef, health advocate, former restaurant owner, and mom of three. She has been vegan for 12 years and loves creating new plant-based recipes for a happier, healthier, and greener life. True to her family-friendly beach-inspired lifestyle and aesthetics, Hollan lives on the beautiful garden isle of Kauai and enjoys spending time in the kitchen, with family and friends and in the rejuvenating waters of the Pacific Ocean.

