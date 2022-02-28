Good Food Made Easy™: Chef Prepared, Eco Friendly, Sustainable Healthy Meal Service - GLO KTCHN - Launches in New York and Tristate Area

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLO KTCHN (https://gloktchn.com/) officially announced the launch of its subscription meal service, offering freshly prepared, gluten-free tasty meals inspired by seasonal ingredients and individual nutritional needs. Each week, GLO KTCHN creates world-class chef and celebrity recipes utilizing flavors and ingredients from around the globe, while also making the best use of locally grown and sourced organic foods. GLO KTCHN offers four different meal-delivery plans to suit any lifestyle, with weekly updated seasonal menus to choose from. All GLO KTCHN meals are cooked to order before being expertly sealed and shipped with free overnight shipping – for an easy gourmet dining experience every time.

GLO KTCHN – Building Clean Habits™

GLO KTCHN is the brainchild of Creative Table Events caterer, Peter Wojtkunski. Peter grew up in Poland near the Baltic Sea, and credits early culinary influences from his grandfather, a local fisherman, and his godmother, the head chef at the iconic Maxim restaurant.

"Our concept is simple, but important: excellent, freshly prepared gourmet dishes utilizing a global food palate, while making a minimal environmental impact," Peter explained. "We started off with a No Junk policy featuring no gluten and no processed sugars, and we use natural sweeteners like local maple syrup or monk fruit. Our menus are exclusively created and curated by globally trained chefs, optimized by our resident dietician, and we have rotating weekly menu options. We want to ensure that our subscribers get a balanced taste of local, familiar flavors along with the more exotic tastes New Yorkers appreciate due to such a diverse cultural range."

"When we say we're sustainable, we take that very seriously. We use recyclable/compostable packaging, minimize our plastic use, use recyclable cutlery whenever possible, and all of our food is packed with non-toxic gel packs to keep it fresh. We also give back to the environment – planting a tree for every single food box we sell. And our round-up program allows our subscribers to round up their totals, so that we can continue to support the important work of The Bowery Mission – a NYC based charity with a long history of helping the homeless and hungry in our city."

GLO KTCHN – Fresh Food with Purpose™

"We see food as more than just basic fuel for the body – it's part of a whole balanced, healthy and active lifestyle," Peter said. "The GLO is what you feel and project once your body is in harmony. To achieve that, you want your fuel to be as pure and nourishing as it can be. Our cooking process starts at a local farmers market, where we allow what's seasonal to inspire our dishes: items like organic vegan Kimchi, microgreens, and freshly grown hydroponic mushrooms. And in addition to clean, all natural ingredients, we often enhance our dishes by cooking with natural boosters like turmeric, celery seeds, acai, vegan probiotics, exotic teas, plant-based collagen, reishi, or cordyceps."

"We also have an option for a Chef's Tasting Menu – a specially curated box featuring bold flavors and special ingredients like local scallops, free-range Cornish hens, rare mushrooms, and other delicacies. And each meal we prepare is always sealed with a state-of-the-art natural system that removes all oxygen from the food during storage, absolutely guaranteeing freshness for up to a week. You just open, heat, and enjoy."

GLO KTCHN is currently celebrating its launch with a limited-time special of $120-off the first four orders. For the latest menu additions and kitchen news, visit GLO KTCHN online. And follow GLO KTCHN on social media: Instagram.

Media Contact:

Peter Wojtkunski

1-646-627-2864

[email protected]

SOURCE GLO KTCHN