Good Foods expands dairy dips line with bold, flavor-packed innovations

Bold new dairy flavors, from spicy tzatziki to garden-fresh veggies, Good Foods bring chef-crafted variety to the dip aisle nationwide

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Foods has announced three creamy, craveable additions to its dairy dip lineup to kick off the summer. Known for bringing more good to more moments with thoughtfully made guacamole, salsas and dips, the brand's latest launches are made with real ingredients consumers can feel good about and no artificial preservatives – perfect for sharing and everyday moments of joy. Rolling out at retailers nationwide, the new dips are available now at Fresh Thyme, Giant Eagle, Sprouts Farmers Market and select Target and Costco locations.

New Dairy Dips from Good Foods Group: Avocado Green Goddess, Garden Party Spinach Veggie Dip and Spicy Tzatziki. (PRNewsfoto/Good Foods Group)

The new chef-created dip and spread recipes were developed with consumer flavor trends in mind and include:

Spicy Tzatziki ( 8 oz., $4.99 MSRP ): a creamy-meets-spicy remix of the classic tzatziki. Made with fresh, crunchy cucumbers, cool Greek yogurt, jalapeño and serrano peppers, it delivers the perfect balance of crisp, refreshing flavor and fiery heat. Now available at Fresh Thyme, Sprouts, and select Target locations.

a creamy-meets-spicy remix of the classic tzatziki. Made with fresh, crunchy cucumbers, cool Greek yogurt, jalapeño and serrano peppers, it delivers the perfect balance of crisp, refreshing flavor and fiery heat. Now available at Fresh Thyme, Sprouts, and select Target locations. Avocado Green Goddess (8 oz., $4.99 MSRP; 24 oz., $8.99 MSRP) :Creamy, herby, and irresistibly fresh — this velvety dip blends ripe avocados, bright lemon, and fresh herbs like basil, dill, parsley, shallot, and green onion for a craveable green goddess glow-up. Now available at Fresh Thyme, Giant Eagle, Sprouts, and select Target and Costco locations.

:Creamy, herby, and irresistibly fresh — this velvety dip blends ripe avocados, bright lemon, and fresh herbs like basil, dill, parsley, shallot, and green onion for a craveable green goddess glow-up. Now available at Fresh Thyme, Giant Eagle, Sprouts, and select Target and Costco locations. Garden Party Spinach Veggie Dip (8 oz., $4.99 MSRP): Made of 50% vegetables — including spinach, red bell pepper, carrots, and cauliflower — it's creamy, herby, and garlicky AND packed with finely chopped veggies for a fresh, crunchy bite! Now available at Fresh Thyme, Giant Eagle, Sprouts, and select Target locations.

"At Good Foods, our goal is to create food that brings people together, sparks joy and never compromises on quality," said Shannon Maher, chief growth officer at Good Foods. "These new dairy dips bring that vision to life with fresh ingredients, delicious flavors and versatility – enjoy them on their own or in pairings or recipes."

To learn more about Good Foods' products and to find a retail location near you, check out the brand's website and social media (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok).

About Good Foods:

Good Foods Group brings more good to more moments with guacamole, salsas, and dips that are thoughtfully made with real ingredients. From craveable classics to inventive new flavors, everything we make is flavor-first, built for shared joy and rooted in culinary craft. As one of the first companies to apply high pressure processing (HPP) technology to the category, we've helped set the standard for keeping foods safe and at peak freshness—without compromising taste or quality. Good Foods is here to elevate everyday moments with bold, fresh flavor. For more information, please visit goodfoods.com.

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SOURCE Good Foods Group