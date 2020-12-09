Good Foods Invites Shoppers To 'Give The Gift Of Guac' This Season
Dec 09, 2020, 06:09 ET
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Foods, a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, highlights guacamole as a staple dish this holiday with discounts, new recipes and serving inspiration to celebrate the season.
Just in time for the holidays, Good Foods' most popular guacamole is available in a new festive package. The "Chunky Guacamole" sleeve displays an easy recipe to make guacamole the go-to appetizer at holiday get-togethers with an added pop of color and one less dish to put in the oven.
"While guacamole is certainly a go-to snack during the warmer months, we're believers that guacamole should always be a staple dish on the table," said Mandy Bottomlee, director of content marketing for Good Foods. "We're excited for shoppers to get their hands on the new holiday packaging for our Chunky Guacamole and serve the 'gift of guac' to family and friends this season."
Shoppers can find sales and discounts on Good Foods' Chunky Guacamole at participating retailers. Good Foods will also be providing new holiday recipes and serving inspiration on its website, as well as influencer and social media content on social media channels. For more information, visit goodfoods.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.
About Good Foods
Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand's products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.
