Good Friend Inc. Expands Educational Initiatives With The Launch Of Online Academy

The organization's first two courses are tailored to students in grades K-5 and in middle school

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Friend Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of two new online courses as part of their Online Academy. We All Fit and Choosing to be a Good Friend courses are now live. Teachers and other service providers can register through the Good Friend Inc. website .

"We're incredibly thrilled to start offering two student-focused online course bundles that can be facilitated at any time," said a rep from Good Friend. "These bundles are an amazing fit for classrooms of all sizes, and are a great resource for teachers, social workers, child service providers, and school counselors. They include both online and offline material, and are intended to be a robust way of promoting autism and neurodivergence awareness, acceptance, and empathy building."

We All Fit is a 20-minute, award-winning peer education documentary available in English and Spanish, designed for students ages five through 11. The film was created to help neuromajority elementary students better understand and relate to their peers who are on the autism spectrum. The We All Fit online course includes developmentally-specific film discussion guides, the interactive Kahoot! Game, activity printouts, and much more.

The Choosing to Be a Good Friend online course is tailored to middle school students ages 11-14. In the film, available in English and soon to be available in Spanish, students who are on the autism spectrum discuss their perspectives as middle schoolers. The online course includes the same type of resources that are included with We All Fit, but are tailored to be developmentally-appropriate for middle school students.

Good Friend Inc. is a non-profit organization located in Southeastern Wisconsin that utilizes social emotional tools to establish a culture of acceptance in schools and beyond.

Good Friend Academy was made possible by support from these organizations; Make it Better Foundation, Inc., Waukesha Service Club, Inc., Dorothy Inbusch Foundation, Inc., AptarGroup, Inc., NAILBA Foundation, Catholic Community Foundation, Waukesha Rotary Club, GMAR Youth Foundation, Harri Hoffman Family Foundation, Inc., The Gardner Foundation, Emory T Clark Foundation, and WeEnergies Foundation.

Allison Katula

Good Friend Inc.

262-444-7510

[email protected]goodfriendinc.com

SOURCE Good Friend, Inc.