Good Gaming CEO David B. Dorwart Issues 2020 Corporate Update to Shareholders

KENNETT SQUARE, Penn., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC PINK: GMER) (the "Company") CEO David B. Dorwart is pleased to provide his 2020 corporate update through the issuance of a letter to shareholders.

To our Shareholders;

Yes, it's been a while, perhaps way too long for an update on the business of Good Gaming (GMER). The fact is, I did not want to put out anything insignificant for the sake of putting news out there. To me, any news should be something that would merit your time and attention. Personally, I find it disappointing when I read a press release from a company I follow and I learn nothing from it. I will try to not waste your time here.

GMER is something we consider of value that we are keeping close to our vest. As you know, we spend a considerable amount of time and money to keep it caught up on all the required SEC filings. We do this to make sure that when something we feel is worth pursuing comes up, we can spend the energy, time, and money investigating it, knowing that we have an appropriate vehicle to consummate a transaction or acquisition with.

In relation to our gaming division, we have found that Minecraft, although the second most played game in the world, will not get us to the promised land.

Let me explain…

We are looking for GMER to be a scalable business with the potential to reach annual revenues in excess of $50M (excluding any ViaOne current company) within a 24-month period with the proper funding, and could be scalable to much more. To say it in a different way, we are not interested in small, irrelevant, non-scalable business models that have no "story" to compel a shareholder to be involved, and more importantly, to compel an employee to stick around and work the business model. Over the last year, we have eliminated more opportunities with GMER because of our rigid expectations. Because of these strict investment guidelines, we are open to looking at strategic opportunities in all sectors of business, not just Gaming.

We are proud of our ViaOne businesses. All of them are scalable, relevant in their respective space, and operate in a profitable way that allow us to pursue "Big Hairy Audacious Goals" or BHAGs. So trust, as we continue to invest in GMER, we do so in order to do something that makes us proud.

We continue to pursue and be pursued with opportunities for a reverse merger. The businesses that have shown interest are intrigued by our clean public vehicle with GMER, as well as our built-in Management Services that cover all the disciplines in a typical business. This allows for an entrepreneur to provide a great idea of where ViaOne executes the core disciplines and the entrepreneur acts like the rainmaker in the program. We are also not naive when we look at our own ViaOne Companies and evaluate them with the same discipline.

Minecraft Division

July brought many changes to the Minecraft part of our business. The biggest was the restructuring of Good Gaming development assets into the ViaOne Services development team. This change helped expand our tools, knowledge base, and overall effectiveness. We also made some significant changes to our delivery strategy. We will now consistently deliver a new game mode twice a quarter. As always, our intent is for this part of the business to be a money maker. These changes have made a material impact month-over-month in two key metrics we track closely, unique and concurrent player counts. On August 1, we delivered a new SkyBlock game mode which has increased our unique daily player count over July by three times and our concurrent players by five times. While our unique and concurrent players still fall below our goal, the increase of these two metrics correlate directly to increased revenue generation.

A few highlights of things to come:

We plan to execute two major releases per quarter (SkyBlock and Prison). Our players want this and we are more than happy to provide it.

Serious excitement from both our team and our players about the release of new games, modes, and challenges like Survival, Factions, and mini-games into our release schedule.

Subscription service - We will offer players a paid monthly subscription to obtain special perks on the server. This type of business model works well for our ViaOne Companies and we love businesses that have residual revenue. This falls in line with our other ViaOne Services business models and makes sense to us.

New and exciting way for players to buy, sell, and trade desired in-game items through the new RC Auction House using our virtual currency.

Chat improvements - We will create a state of the art chat filtering and monitoring system to keep our server and players safe at all times.

SkyBlock overhaul - We will re-create our core SkyBlock plugin to vastly improve our user experience and stand out from our competition.

Consistent patch schedule - We will make major feature implementations and stability improvements in between each release.

I trust this update provides some guidance as to our strategic direction with GMER and while it may appear that nothing is happening, we are working hard to place GMER in a position that we all can be proud of being a part of. In our case, we are evaluating what comes our way and what we have available to us now. We are not in a rush and we will get it right when we finally take action.

So that we are on the same page, if nothing requires notice prior, I will release an update on our progress next quarter.

David B. Dorwart

About Good Gaming:

Good Gaming is a well established brand with a highly involved, loyal playerbase within the Minecraft server network. We foster a community for players from all over the world, regardless of age and skillset, to enjoy our robust library of high quality, engaging content. The Good Gaming advantage comes from the close relationship our development team has with the players. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expands our proprietary content and we continue to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to branch out not only in the Minecraft space, but the gaming industry as a whole. Our goal as a staff and community is to cement our place as a fun and collaborative place for ALL gamers to enjoy.

