Good Gaming Inc Creates Publishing Vertical And Signs Agreement With Joshua "Joshman901" McKettrick To Create Additional Revenue Opportunities In The Online Gaming Space

First Project To Reimagine Joshman's Massively Entertaining Horror Series On The Roblox Platform

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the "Company"), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, is pleased to announce the creation of its publishing vertical and the signing of an agreement with Roblox creator Joshua "Joshman901" McKettrick, creator of the highly regarded Horror Hotel and SCP Containment Breach series.

This collaboration will allow Good Gaming to tap into a virtually untapped market of working with Roblox creators to continue their previously launched and future titles with updated storylines and gameplay featuring heightened cross-platform engagement powered by groundbreaking technology. Joshua McKettrick who goes by the moniker Joshman901, is a highly successful Roblox creator with over 120 million visits to his titles, has proven expertise, and will function as the Creative Director on new releases.

Joshman901's titles, which include Horror Hotel, 2012 Natural Disaster Survival, SCP Containment Breach part 1-5, and several others are based on rich episodic storytelling and are proven to have a wide appeal to the younger Roblox demographic. Episodic storytelling provides an excellent foundation for Good Gaming's efforts to integrate AI into well-known intellectual properties as these types of titles can feature dynamic story and action trees based on player choices and more. With the integration of dynamic learning, players will experience a more engaging, personal, and interactive experience, which is in line with the company's mission to create immersive and engaging gaming experiences for players of all ages. These initial Roblox titles will form the foundation of Good Gaming's publishing effort creating new long tail revenue opportunities for the Company.

Publishers play a critical role in the gaming industry by investing in projects and developers who require outside assistance in bringing their gaming visions to life. Good Gaming's publishing vertical will work with Roblox, Minecraft and WEB3 creators who have popular intellectual properties and dynamic communities, but require development and marketing support to continue to grow their brands within highly competitive environments.

Joshua McKettrick, stated, "While I have worked alone on making games for many years, this agreement with Good Gaming Inc. will now give me the ability to expand my capabilities, while continuing to make highly popular and engaging games for the Roblox platform. Previously, my games have collectively brought in over 200 million combined visits. I expect that number to keep rising as we work together in creating highly entertaining and engaging branded games for the Roblox community. My main Roblox names are Joshman901 and Zonex. I invite everyone to my Joshman601 YouTube channel to view the games I have made."

David Sterling, COO of Good Gaming Inc. stated, "We are thrilled to have Joshua "Joshman901" McKettrick on board as we launch our publishing vertical. His expertise and experience in Roblox will be invaluable as we work toward creating additional revenue opportunities in this exciting and rapidly growing platform. Additionally, our new publishing vertical will help Roblox and Minecraft creators lift their popular IP to the next level when combined with the support of our development team and marketing teams, as we continue our commitment to creating highly dynamic and interactive gaming experiences featuring the integration of innovative technology."

About Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place, and purpose within our interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods.

