GOOD GOOD Announces Limited-Edition Seasonal Offering: Belgian Choco White Spread

Decadent New Spread Further Bolsters the No Sugar Added Leader's Portfolio 

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOD GOOD, committed to providing premium, delicious, no added sugar jams, jellies, and spreads, has launched its luxurious, limited-edition Belgian Choco White spread. Just in time for the holiday season, the Belgian Choco White Spread is the latest addition to the brand's esteemed better-for-you collection.

Choco White
A symphony of sweet, white chocolate perfection, the Belgian Choco White Spread is sure to evoke pure delight with each spoonful; it's delectable, velvety and melt-in-your-mouth creamy. With just 3g of sugar per serving, the Belgian Choco White spread offers unparalleled nutrition, without compromising on taste and texture. Like all GOOD GOOD products, the spread is made with high-quality, natural ingredients and is free from added sugar and artificial additives.

According to a survey by the International Food Information Council earlier this year, 72% of Americans are looking to limit or avoid sugar consumption. Meeting shoppers where it matters most, GOOD GOOD believes that food should taste good and be good for you, which is why it's dedicated to providing healthful deliciousness they can feel good about.

"As consumers increasingly look to reduce their sugar intake, we're thrilled debut Belgian Choco White just in time for them to experience its magic this holiday season," said Gardar Stefansson, CEO & Co-Founder of GOOD GOOD. "At GOOD GOOD, we are on a mission to revolutionize pantry staples by introducing better-for-you alternatives to traditional products we know and love. An ode to our love for chocolate, this Belgian Choco White spread adds a touch of sweetness to your daily life, with ingredients you don't have to worry about. We're excited to introduce this limited seasonal offering to health-conscious consumers and encourage them to immerse themselves in the dreamy world of white chocolate while its available."

To learn more about GOOD GOOD Choco White check out our "Ultimate Guide to Choco White"

The Belgian Choco White Spread is now available online at www.goodgoodbrand.com at an SRP of $9.99.

For more information on GOOD GOOD and to explore its full line of no-added-sugar jams, jellies, and spreads visit www.goodgoodbrand.com

About GOOD GOOD 

Born in Reykjavik, Iceland as a natural sweetener company in 2015, the brand set sail for foreign markets with its jam line in 2017. Today, GOOD GOOD is the fastest growing jam brand in the U.S., present in 36 countries and available online and in store at over 10,000+ locations. GOOD GOOD's focus since the beginning has been to transcend modern food culture - free from added sugar. Every GOOD GOOD product exists to inspire and empower. As a premium food brand, GOOD GOOD innovates products that comprise high quality natural ingredients, with a goal to provide an experience that tastes good and is good for you. The brand promises healthful deliciousness, free from added sugar and artificial ingredients.

