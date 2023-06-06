GOOD GOOD® Choco Hazel Emerges as the Fastest Growing Chocolate Spread in the U.S

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOD GOOD® Brand, a leading provider of innovative and health-conscious spreads, proudly announces the exceptional success of its product, Choco Hazel–Chocolate Hazelnut Spread. Recent data from SPINS, a trusted industry authority, reveals Choco Hazel's remarkable 246% growth YoY, making it the fastest-growing spread in the US (last 52 weeks).

Choco Hazel has captivated the taste buds of consumers nationwide with its irresistible combination of rich milk chocolate and hazelnuts. What sets Choco Hazel apart is its commitment to health-conscious individuals. Unlike conventional chocolate spreads, Choco Hazel is meticulously crafted with no added sugar, ensuring an indulgent experience without compromising on taste.

"We are thrilled to witness the exponential growth of Choco Hazel in the US market," said Gardar Stefansson, CEO & Co-founder. "Our dedication to providing great tasting no-added sugar products that align with consumers' health-conscious choices has truly resonated with people nationwide."

According to the IFIC-2022 Food and Health Survey Report, 52% of Americans followed a diet or eating pattern in 2022. Clean Eating and Mindful Eating were both in the top three lifestyles embraced by individuals. Calorie Counting saw a 13% rise compared to 2021. The soaring success of Choco Hazel serves as a testament to the surging demand for healthier alternatives without trading off on taste. As consumers become increasingly conscious of their food choices, Choco Hazel emerges as the perfect solution, offering a mere 3g net carbs per serving, an outstanding 88% fewer sugar grams than the leading competitor, Nutella.

Choco Hazel caters to a wide range of preferences, from pairing perfectly with toast or fruit to adding a delectable twist to desserts and baked goods. Find Choco Hazel in stores or sign up on site and get 10% first order.

ABOUT GOOD GOOD® BRAND

Born in Reykjavik, Iceland, made in the EU, and named America's fastest-growing jam brand, GOOD GOOD's no added sugar products are sweetening people's days worldwide. As a modern food brand, we innovate products that comprise high-quality natural ingredients and deliver the modern consumer traditional products they know and love. We aim to provide an experience that tastes good and is good for you. We promise to bring joy to your taste buds with no added sugar.

