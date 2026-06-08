Good Grains Launches Retail Presence with Sprouts Farmers Market

The organically made for modern health brand brings its fan-favorite products to Sprouts shoppers

GLENDORA, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Grains, the family-focused cereal brand redefining breakfast with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and minimally processed ancient grains, today announced its nationwide launch at Sprouts Farmers Market. The expansion marks a major milestone for the brand as it continues its mission to make simple, nourishing food more accessible for modern families.

Beginning this month, shoppers will be able to find Good Grains cereals at Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide. Known for its organic puffed cereals made without refined sugars, seed oils, or artificial ingredients, Good Grains offers consumers a new take on breakfast rooted in transparency, taste, and real nutrition.

"We created Good Grains because we believed families deserved a cereal that actually lives up to the label," said Cory Olsen, founder of Good Grains. "Sprouts has been an incredible partner because they share our commitment to real ingredients, conscious living, and helping customers discover products they can genuinely feel good about bringing home."

Good Grains has quickly built a loyal following for its line of organic puffed cereals crafted with ancient Khorasan wheat and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients. Rather than relying on heavily processed extrusion methods commonly used in traditional cereals, Good Grains uses a gentle puffing process designed to preserve the integrity, texture, and flavor of the grain itself.

The brand's growing product lineup includes fan-favorite flavors such as Original, Chocolate, Cinnamon, Honey, and Corn Puffs — each designed to deliver balanced sweetness, satisfying crunch, and a simpler ingredient list consumers can recognize and trust.

Built around the belief that food should still taste genuinely delicious, Good Grains emphasizes whole grains, fiber-rich recipes, and family-friendly flavor without compromise. The company describes its approach as "food that lives up to the label," reflecting its focus on ingredient transparency and everyday wellness.

Customers can find Good Grains products in the cereal and breakfast aisle at Sprouts Farmers Market locations.

To find a location near you, shop our location finder: https://goodgrains.com/pages/where-to-buy

For more information, visit Good Grains or follow the brand on Instagram at @goodgrains.

About Good Grains

Good Grains is a modern cereal brand creating organic, minimally processed breakfast foods made with real ingredients and ancient grains. Founded on the belief that healthier choices should feel simple, approachable, and delicious, the company crafts cereals with thoughtful sweetness, whole grains, and ingredient transparency at the center of every recipe. From families looking for better breakfast options to wellness-conscious consumers seeking less processed pantry staples, Good Grains is a new standard for everyday cereal.

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Nicole Rohrer

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SOURCE Good Grains