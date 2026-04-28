Good Greek Moving & Storage CEO Spero Georgedakis Featured on Fox Business as Leading Industry Voice on Rising Fuel Costs

The nation's top relocation expert outlines real-time economic impact while reinforcing customer-first approach amid diesel price surges.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As fuel prices surge across the United States, Good Greek Moving & Storage Founder and CEO Spero Georgedakis was featured on Fox Business, offering expert insight into the national impact on transportation, logistics, and the moving industry.

Recognized as one of the leading voices in the relocation sector, Georgedakis addressed the sharp rise in diesel costs, now up approximately 50% year-over-year, and the downstream effects on businesses and consumers alike.

Good Greek Moving & Storage Founder and CEO Spero Georgedakis appears on Fox Business to discuss rising fuel costs and their impact on the transportation and moving industry, as national headlines highlight global energy developments.

"It's affecting us tremendously," said Georgedakis. "We're seeing significant increases in diesel, which directly impacts every mile we drive. But as industry leaders, we have a responsibility to adapt, operate more efficiently, and continue delivering for our customers."

With diesel prices approaching $5.50 per gallon nationwide, transportation-driven industries are facing mounting pressure. Despite these challenges, Good Greek Moving & Storage, widely recognized as one of the fastest growing and most trusted relocation companies in the country, has taken a proactive and disciplined approach.

"We've maintained our fuel surcharge over the last four years and, in many cases, are finding ways to save customers money," Georgedakis explained. "There's only so much we can pass on. People still need to move, and we remain committed to delivering the best move experience possible."

Drawing on nearly three decades of industry experience, Georgedakis also addressed broader economic pressures, including inflation, interest rates, and global instability, positioning Good Greek as a company built to navigate uncertainty.

"There are always external forces beyond our control," he said. "But if you stay disciplined, understand your costs, and remain resilient, you can weather these cycles. That's what separates good companies from great ones."

While acknowledging continued softness in parts of the housing market, Georgedakis emphasized that demand for essential relocation services remains strong, with life events continuing to drive movement nationwide.

"Consumers still need to move, for jobs, for family, for life changes," he added. "Our job is to be there for them, no matter the economic environment."

The Fox Business appearance further reinforces Good Greek Moving & Storage's position as a national leader and trusted authority in the relocation industry, setting the standard for performance, innovation, and customer care during times of economic uncertainty.

To watch the full Fox Business interview featuring Good Greek Moving & Storage Founder and CEO Spero Georgedakis, click here.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

Good Greek Moving & Storage, the World's Only Total Relocation Company®, provides a comprehensive suite of services that extend far beyond moving and storage, to include realty, insurance, junk and debris removal, automobile transport, pet transport, and concierge services, providing a complete relocation solution for customers across the globe.

For more than 29 years, the "Good Greek" himself, Spero Georgedakis, has been a leader with a mission to transform the moving experience. A former North Miami Police Officer and SWAT team veteran, Georgedakis founded Good Greek on the principles of Faith, Honor, Strength & Courage. His vision guides the company's promise of delivering the "Best Move Ever," blending innovation with an unwavering commitment to safety, integrity, and customer care.

Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida, Good Greek Moving & Storage continues expanding nationally and globally, setting the standard for full-service relocation and logistics. The company serves as Official Movers for more than 20 major sports organizations, including the Miami HEAT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Lightning, Miami Marlins, Florida State Seminoles, Orlando Magic, University of Florida Gators, University of Miami Hurricanes, University of Central Florida Knights, UNLV Rebels, Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aviators and UFC.

Beyond athletics, the company is committed to philanthropy and community impact, supporting organizations including the American Cancer Society, Move For Hunger, Place of Hope, Homeless Coalition, South Florida Red Cross, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and Little Smiles. Last year, Good Greek was honored as Mover of the Month by Move For Hunger for its leadership in the 2025 National Stamp Out Hunger Drive, building on its national recognition as the 2024 Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

Media Contact:

April Johnson, Public Relations

[email protected] | (561) 718-2881

Media kits, photos, and interview opportunities with Founder & CEO Spero Georgedakis are available upon request.

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Learn more at www.goodgreek.com and follow Good Greek Moving & Storage on social media or via the Good Greek App for updates on services, community initiatives, and company news.

SOURCE Good Greek Moving & Storage