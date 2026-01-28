UFC® AND GOOD GREEK MOVING & STORAGE ANNOUNCE OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP

Good Greek Named First Official Movers of UFC

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and Good Greek Moving & Storage®, a full-service relocation company, today announced a new multiyear marketing partnership that will showcase Good Greek within a selection of UFC Fight Nights, as well as Dana White's Contender Series.

"We're excited to welcome Good Greek Moving & Storage as an official partner," said Michael DiNuzzo, VP, Head of U.S. Business Development, UFC. "This is a category we've been eager to break into with the right partner, and we believe Good Greek is a great fit. UFC events will provide strong visibility for their brand, and we're excited to support their continued growth."

"The entire Good Greek Moving & Storage organization and I are proud to announce our newest sports partnership with the UFC," said Spero Georgedakis, Founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage. "The UFC is a world-class organization and a global leader in sports marketing and event promotion. I am honored for Good Greek to serve as the Official Mover of the UFC, particularly during the America 250 Celebration of American Independence. Dana White and the UFC have built a powerful following and culture that closely aligns with the Good Greek ethos of Faith, Honor, Strength, and Courage."

As an Official Partner of UFC, Good Greek will receive prominent branding in the world-famous Octagon® at selected UFC Fight Nights in the United States, as well as all episodes of Dana White's Contender Series.

In addition, the partnership with Good Greek provides for an annual Brand Ambassador program that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 330 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

Good Greek Moving & Storage, the World's Only Total Relocation Company®, provides a comprehensive suite of services that extend far beyond moving and storage, to include realty, insurance, junk and debris removal, automobile transport, pet transport, and concierge services, providing a complete relocation solution for customers across the globe.

For over 29 years, Spero Georgedakis has worked to transform the moving industry. A former North Miami Police Officer and SWAT veteran, he founded Good Greek on the principles of Faith, Honor, Strength, and Courage. His vision drives the company's commitment to delivering the "Best Move Ever" through innovation, safety, integrity, and customer care.

Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida, Good Greek Moving & Storage continues expanding nationally and globally, setting the standard for full-service relocation and logistics. The company serves as Official Movers for more than 20 major sports organizations, including the Miami HEAT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Miami Hurricanes, Florida State Seminoles, Orlando Magic, UNLV Rebels, Vegas Golden Knights and most recently, UFC.

Beyond athletics, the company is committed to philanthropy and community impact, supporting organizations including the American Cancer Society, Move For Hunger, Place of Hope, Homeless Coalition, South Florida Red Cross, and Little Smiles, building on its national recognition as the 2024 Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

