Good Greek Moving & Storage Expands Las Vegas Presence Through New Partnership with the Las Vegas Aviators

Strategic alliance connects one of the nation's fastest-growing relocation brands with Southern Nevada's reigning Triple-A champions in the heart of Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, one of the largest privately owned moving and relocation companies in the United States, is proud to announce a new partnership with the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics and the reigning 2025 Pacific Coast League Champions.

Good Greek Moving & Storage featured on the Las Vegas Ballpark video board during a Las Vegas Aviators home game in Summerlin South, Nevada.

The partnership marks another major milestone in Good Greek's continued expansion in Southern Nevada, aligning the company with one of Las Vegas' most recognizable and community-connected sports brands. Based at Las Vegas Ballpark, the Aviators play in a premier, 10,000-seat venue located in Downtown Summerlin, a hub for entertainment, dining, retail, and live events.

"Las Vegas is a city built on momentum, energy, and excellence, and the Aviators embody all three," said Spero Georgedakis, Founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage. "As we continue to grow our presence in Nevada, partnering with an organization that means so much to this community is an exciting and meaningful step for our brand. We are proud to stand alongside the Aviators and support a team that represents the spirit of Las Vegas so well."

The Aviators have become a powerful force in Southern Nevada sports and entertainment. Since moving into Las Vegas Ballpark, the franchise has helped elevate the region's baseball profile while delivering a family-friendly, community-driven fan experience. The team is coming off a standout 2025 season in which it captured the Pacific Coast League championship, adding to the momentum surrounding baseball in Las Vegas.

This new partnership reinforces Good Greek's commitment to investing in the communities it serves and building relationships with organizations that share its values of service, trust, and connection. As Good Greek continues to introduce its full-service relocation platform to the Las Vegas market, the company sees the partnership as a natural extension of its mission to support families, businesses, and local institutions with dependable, high-touch service.

"At Good Greek, we believe partnerships should be about more than visibility; they should be about shared values, community engagement, and creating lasting impact," Georgedakis added. "The Aviators have built something special in this market, and we're honored to be part of that story."

"The Las Vegas Aviators are proud to partner with Good Greek Moving & Storage," said Don Logan, President and COO of the Las Vegas Aviators. "They provide immeasurable peace of mind when it comes to relocation needs, and we're excited to work together. We hope they can help us 'move up' to another first-place finish in Triple-A baseball."

The announcement builds on Good Greek's strategic growth in Las Vegas, where the company has expanded its footprint and introduced its signature relocation model to a fast-growing market. Known as the world's only total relocation company, Good Greek offers an integrated approach that can include moving, storage, auto transport, real estate, insurance, and more, simplifying the relocation process for residential and commercial customers alike.

With the Aviators continuing to draw fans to one of Minor League Baseball's most celebrated venues, and with Las Vegas' sports and business landscape evolving, the partnership positions Good Greek at the intersection of community, growth, and opportunity.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

Good Greek Moving & Storage, the World's Only Total Relocation Company®, provides a comprehensive suite of services that extend far beyond moving and storage, to include realty, insurance, junk and debris removal, automobile transport, pet transport, and concierge services, providing a complete relocation solution for customers across the globe.

For over 29 years, Spero Georgedakis has worked to transform the moving industry. A former North Miami Police Officer and SWAT veteran, he founded Good Greek on the principles of Faith, Honor, Strength, and Courage. His vision drives the company's commitment to delivering the "Best Move Ever" through innovation, safety, integrity, and customer care.

Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida, Good Greek Moving & Storage continues expanding nationally and globally, setting the standard for full-service relocation and logistics. The company serves as Official Movers for more than 20 major sports organizations, including the Miami HEAT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Florida State Seminoles, Orlando Magic, UFC, UNLV Rebels, Vegas Golden Knights and now Las Vegas Aviators.

Beyond athletics, the company is committed to philanthropy and community impact, supporting organizations including the American Cancer Society, Move For Hunger, Place of Hope, Homeless Coalition, South Florida Red Cross, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and Little Smiles. Last year, Good Greek was honored as Mover of the Month by Move For Hunger for its leadership in the 2025 National Stamp Out Hunger Drive, building on its national recognition as the 2024 Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

Media Contacts:

April Johnson, Public Relations

[email protected] | (561) 718-2881

Andrew Boutsikakis, Partner & Operator of Good Greek Las Vegas

[email protected] | (702) 981-1552

Media kits, photos, and interview opportunities with Founder & CEO Spero Georgedakis are available upon request.

For sponsorship inquiries, email [email protected].

Learn more at www.goodgreek.com and follow Good Greek Moving & Storage on social media or via the Good Greek App for updates on services, community initiatives, and company news.

SOURCE Good Greek Moving & Storage