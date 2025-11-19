Good Greek Moving & Storage Escorts U.S. Ambassador to Greece in Prestigious International Relocation

Founder & CEO Spero Georgedakis leads international relocation for newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle, highlighting Good Greek's expanding role in high-profile diplomatic logistics overseas.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, the World's Only Total Relocation Company®, is proud to announce its involvement in relocating Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle, the newly appointed United States Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic, Athens, Greece. This move, completed on October 28, 2025, not only represents a significant milestone for the company's international presence but also underscores its unparalleled expertise in serving high-profile diplomatic clients, a testament to our commitment to excellence in international relocation.

Good Greek Moving & Storage relocated the new U.S. Ambassador to Greece, showcasing its global reach and expertise. Post this Good Greek Founder & CEO Spero Georgedakis meets with U.S. Ambassador Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle at a Marine Corps 250th Anniversary reception in Athens during the Ambassador’s recent relocation, facilitated by Good Greek Moving & Storage.

Leading this assignment was Founder and CEO Spero Georgedakis, who personally accompanied Ambassador Guilfoyle during this important transition. His personal connection to Greek heritage, having been born in New York to Greek parents, made this assignment more than just a professional duty. Georgedakis described the assignment as "a profound honor" to welcome the U.S. envoy to his ancestral homeland.

Joining Georgedakis in Athens was John Rourke, Good Greek's Director of Government and International Relocation Services. A 16-year U.S. Army veteran with multiple overseas deployments and more than 15 years of leadership experience in the moving and storage industry, Rourke brings a mission-focused, highly disciplined approach to every assignment. In his role at Good Greek, he oversees all government, diplomatic, and international relocation operations, applying the operational precision and security awareness honed throughout his military and professional career to ensure seamless, confidential, and meticulously coordinated moves for high-profile clients. Rourke is also the founder of We Fund the Blue, a nonprofit organization that supports law enforcement, military personnel, and first responders through hands-on service missions, including equipment donations, disaster-relief efforts, and community restoration initiatives. Serving exclusively within Good Greek's leadership structure, Rourke played a central role in facilitating Ambassador Guilfoyle's transition to Athens, reinforcing the company's trusted reputation for managing complex global relocations with uncompromising professionalism.

During this recent trip to Athens, Georgedakis attended an exclusive reception celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the United States Marine Corps. This event, featuring high-profile guests, showcased the company's well-established and trusted reputation. In addition to networking with attendees, Georgedakis and his team enjoyed an outstanding performance by Greek superstar Konstantinos Argiros at the Kentro Athinon venue. The evening represented a harmonious blend of American diplomatic tradition and Greek cultural heritage, reflecting the strategic relationship between the United States and Greece.

In a further gesture of hospitality, Ambassador Guilfoyle hosted a private dinner at her new residence in Athens. Senior U.S. Cabinet-level officials, including U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and other distinguished guests attended the event. The gathering focused on discussions aimed at strengthening the U.S.–Greece strategic alliance, exploring opportunities in energy infrastructure in the Eastern Mediterranean, and reinforcing regional security partnerships.

"Assisting Ambassador Guilfoyle's relocation to Athens is one of the proudest moments in the history of Good Greek Moving & Storage," said Georgedakis. "As the American-born son of Greek immigrants, welcoming the U.S. Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic feels like both a personal milestone and a significant professional achievement. At Good Greek, we don't just move household goods; we facilitate the movement of people, possibilities, and international relationships. Ambassador Guilfoyle exemplifies the leadership that the United States needs overseas, and we look forward to supporting her in her mission."

"Greece has always held a special place in my heart," Georgedakis continued. "This assignment will forever be near and dear to me. I look forward to many more visits to my homeland and to contributing to this important mission of excellence and alliance."

Founded in South Florida, Good Greek Moving & Storage has developed into a national powerhouse with international capabilities. The relocation of the U.S. Ambassador to Greece clearly demonstrates the company's commitment to precision, trust, cultural understanding, and core values that guide every move.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

Good Greek Moving & Storage, is the World's Only Total Relocation Company®, provides a comprehensive suite of services that extend far beyond moving and storage, to include realty, insurance, junk and debris removal, automobile transport, pet transport, and concierge services, providing a complete relocation solution for customers across the globe.

For more than 29 years, the "Good Greek" himself, Spero Georgedakis, has been a leader with a mission to transform the moving experience. A former North Miami Police Officer and SWAT team veteran, Georgedakis founded Good Greek on the principles of Faith, Honor, Strength & Courage. His vision guides the company's promise of delivering the "Best Move Ever," blending innovation with an unwavering commitment to safety, integrity, and customer care.

Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida, and expanding nationwide, Good Greek has earned the trust of families, businesses, and many of the country's most celebrated sports organizations. The company proudly serves as Official Movers for teams and universities including the Miami HEAT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Orlando Magic, Orlando City SC, University of Florida Gators, University of Miami Hurricanes, University of Central Florida Knights, Florida Atlantic University Owls, Florida International University Panthers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando Pride, Orlando Solar Bears, Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, and, most recently, the UNLV Rebels and the Vegas Golden Knights, UFC and Florida State Seminoles.

Beyond athletics, the company is committed to philanthropy and community impact, supporting organizations such as the American Cancer Society, Move For Hunger, Place of Hope, Homeless Coalition, South Florida Red Cross, and Little Smiles. Earlier this year, Good Greek was honored as Mover of the Month by Move For Hunger for its leadership in the 2025 National Stamp Out Hunger Drive, building on its national recognition as the 2024 Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

