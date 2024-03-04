Good Greek Moving & Storage Named National Mover of the Year

The Prestigious Honor is a Celebration of Innovation, Integrity, and Community

JUPITER, Fla., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, a company fueled by a mission to bring integrity back to the moving industry, is honored to be named Mover of the Year for 2024 by the American Trucking Associations (ATA). This prestigious national award, presented today at the ATA's Moving and Storage Annual Conference in New Orleans, celebrates Good Greek's significant contributions to innovation, excellence in customer service, and its role in elevating the moving industry. "Receiving the Mover of the Year award is a tremendous honor, but the true reward lies in exceeding our customers' expectations and upholding the highest ethical standards," said Spero Georgedakis, founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage and Good Greek Relocation Systems. "We are incredibly grateful for this recognition, which is a direct reflection of our dedicated team and their commitment to doing business The Good Greek Way – a philosophy built on faith, honor, strength, and courage."

Good Greek is at the forefront of combating rogue movers, actively partnering at local, state, and federal levels.

With more than 25 years of experience in the moving business, "The Good Greek" Spero Georgedakis, company founder and a former North Miami Police SWAT team member, has grown Good Greek Moving & Storage into Florida's Largest Independent Mover and the state's Most Referred Moving Company. Their success speaks volumes about the trust they've earned from customers. Highlights of Good Greek's Mover of the Year nomination include:

Innovative Solutions and Diversification:

World's First and Only Total Relocation Company: A one-stop-shop for all relocation services, Good Greek provides realty, insurance, home loans, auto transport, junk removal, moving and storage, and concierge services, coordinated under one roof.

Fleet Powered by AI: Implementing technology for enhanced road safety and security, assisting drivers in maintaining focus and preventing accidents. Drivers receive paycheck bonuses for safe driving and undergo retraining as needed.

Exceptional Customer Engagement: An innovative AI-powered app provides customers unprecedented control over their moves, tracking their truck in real-time and providing a centralized platform for all relocation documents. The company also incentivizes referrals and enhances the moving experience with the Welcome Home Gift and Neighborhood Guide, offering thousands of dollars in additional discounts and free housewarming gifts.

Earning Trust and Elevating the Industry:

Partnerships with 17 major college and professional sports teams and venues, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Florida Gators, and first responder organizations such as the Florida Police Benevolent Association. These partnerships not only boost Good Greek's brand but also uplift the industry on a national scale.

Commitment to hiring and retaining top talent through stringent background checks, drug testing, and comprehensive training at the Superhero Mover's Academy to ensure the highest quality of customer service.

Fighting for the Consumer: Good Greek is at the forefront of combating rogue movers, actively partnering in this fight at local, state, and federal levels. CEO Spero Georgedakis has also appeared on over 100 television stations nationwide to educate the public on avoiding rogue movers. In the past year, the number of complaints at the federal and state level have been cut in half. As the first Florida mover awarded the ATA's ProMover seal, Good Greek promotes this certification as the gold standard for moving services across the nation, offering an additional layer of protection for consumers.

Applauding their exceptional contributions, Ryan Bowley, Executive Director of the ATA Moving and Storage Conference, shared his praise: "Congratulations to Spero and the entire team at Good Greek on behind named the American Trucking Associations' Moving & Storage Conference Independent Mover of the Year for 2024. They continue to show industry leadership through both their business efforts and as a member of the ATA Moving and Storage Conference."

With each move and innovation, Good Greek continues to cultivate customers for life and expand rapidly, recently extending its services to Orlando and all of Central Florida, The Space Coast, and Southwest Florida. That expansion will soon cross state lines. This growth is supported by unique initiatives like offering positions to retiring and resigning police officers and providing franchise opportunities with no upfront costs. Good Greek's ambitious plans signal a promising future for both the company and its customers. South Florida Business Journal recently named Good Greek among the Fastest Growing Companies and Top 100 Private Companies. Founder and CEO Spero Georgedakis is also among Palm Beach Illustrated's Top 100 Influential People.

For Video and Photos of Good Greek Moving & Storage click here.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage:

The American Trucking Associations named Good Greek Mover of the Year in 2024 and is the World's First and Only Total Relocation Company. Good Greek Relocation Systems offers Realty Services, Lending Services, Insurance and Title Services, Junk and Debris Removal, Auto Transport, and of course, Moving and Storage. For over 25 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided game changing services in South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the industry, Spero and his team promise to provide the "Best Move Ever" - putting respect for the client and customer service first. Headquartered in South Florida with locations throughout the state, Good Greek is the Official Movers of Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride, Orlando Magic, Orlando Solar Bears, Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Inter Miami CF, University of Miami Hurricanes, Florida International University Golden Panthers, Florida Atlantic University Owls, and the University of Florida Gators. Good Greek also is partnered with Lakeland Flying Tigers, JetBlue Park in Fort Myers (the spring training home of the Boston Red Sox) and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter (the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals).

