Good Greek Moving & Storage Named Official Mover of the Florida Panthers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, the premier moving and storage Company in South Florida, has become the official moving and storage partner of the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League.

The Panthers, who have been in the NHL since 1993, play their home games at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. They are South Florida's only professional hockey team. They are also the second South Florida professional sports team to partner with Good Greek Moving & Storage, which also is the official mover of the Miami Marlins.

NHL - Florida Panthers

The Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has served South Florida for more than two decades. For Georgedakis, earning a partnership with the Panthers is yet another milestone for his business.

"We've been a part of the South Florida community for a very long time. This is an area we love and enjoy living and working in. That includes supporting our local sports teams! Being selected as a partner with a first-class organization like the Florida Panthers is an honor for us," Georgedakis said.

The Panthers will enter their 26th season in the NHL in the fall of 2019. The team has reached the playoffs five times, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals in 1996.

The company will provide moving and storage services for all employees of the Panthers and all Panthers fans.

Panthers fans can also get special pricing from Good Greek Moving & Storage, receiving the same type of discounts enjoyed by the Panthers. So, buy those tickets and enjoy the games!

Good Greek Moving & Storage distinguishes itself from the competition with professional moving and storage services that go far beyond what is offered by most companies. Among other services, Good Greek offers in-person estimates, guaranteed pricing, full packing services, safe and climate-controlled storage monitored 24/7 with CTV and has licensing to handle local hauls, long-distance moves and international moves.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

For 28 years, the Good Greek, has provided moving services in South Florida. The Company has an approach to the moving business that places respect for the client and customer service foremost. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Good Greek Moving & Storage has offices serving Broward, MiamiDade and the Treasure Coast. Good Greek Moving & Storage's business mission is straightforward: providing customers their "Best Move Ever" Guarantee.

About The Florida Panthers

Since 1993, the Florida Panthers have been a member of the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference. They play in the Atlantic Division and make their home at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers are owned by Vincent J. Viola. The team is led by President and CEO Matthew Caldwell, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Dale Tallon and Chairman and Alternative Gov. General (RET.) Ray Odierno.

