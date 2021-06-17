Good Greek Moving Launches Innovative Welcome Home Gift Program and Develops Neighborhood Lifestyle Guide with Community Partnerships

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, the most recommended and highly rated moving company in South Florida, now offers all clients a Welcome Home Gift with more than $1,500 in products, gift cards and savings from top South Florida businesses. The Welcome Gift package includes fine Greek style olive oil and olives, a wine opener, and useful household items along with a Neighborhood Lifestyle Guide.

The Inaugural Good Greek Neighborhood Lifestyle Guide Is Available Starting In June 2021 To All Customers Who Relocate With Good Greek Moving & Storage. The Guide Is Delivered With The Good Greek Welcome Home Gift Box.

The Neighborhood Lifestyle Guide, presented by City Furniture, offers Good Greek moving customers insight into local attractions and a wide variety of new resident products and services available in South Florida. It also includes a welcome message from the Good Greek himself, Spero Georgedakis, the founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage.

"We always look for new ways to better serve clients, and the Welcome Home Gift & Neighborhood Lifestyle Guide gives us a perfect opportunity to do just that," said Georgedakis. "We generate most of our business through word-of-mouth recommendations. We wanted to return that favor by giving our clients a useful guide, as well as give local businesses a chance to reach new, potential customers."

Georgedakis leads Good Greek Moving & Storage by the principles of faith, honesty, strength, and courage. Every character partner chosen for the Neighborhood Lifestyle Guide, exhibits the same characteristics.

The Good Greek Neighborhood Lifestyle Guide features a wide range of products and home services from local partners including City Furniture, Lindstrom A/C & Plumbing, New York Life, Ford Auto & Tire Services, Sage Dental, Duffy's Sports Grills, Paradise Exteriors Windows & Doors, NozzleNolen Pest Control & Lawn Care, Apple Insurance/Florida Blue, CertaPro Painters, Ticktin Law Group, Stealth Luxury Auto Restyling and EffecTV, a Comcast Company.

What's more, the Guide also has recommendations from Good Greek Moving & Storage on local parks, sports, museums, beaches and other "must see" places for new residents.

"We wanted to give our clients something that will help them as they settle into their new life in South Florida. It's a way of providing useful information to new residents and to help local businesses we trust. It's a win-win for everyone," said Georgedakis.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

Good Greek Moving & Storage has become the most preferred company in Florida for Total Relocation Solutions, including Good Greek Realty, Good Greek Auto Transport, Good Greek Junk & Debris Removal, and Good Greek Concierge Service.

Good Greek Moving & Storage also is the Official Movers of the Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Florida Panthers, University of Florida Gators, University of Miami Hurricanes, Jacksonville Jaguars, Inter Miami FC, Florida International University, and the World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For over 24 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided moving services in South Florida. The Company has an approach to the moving business that places respect for the client and customer service foremost.

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Good Greek Moving & Storage franchises, with locations now in Tampa, Florida and Greenville, South Carolina , are expanding across the country. Good Greek Moving & Storage's business mission is straightforward: providing customers with their "Best Move Ever."

