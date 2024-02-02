Good Grit Magazine Announces Ashley Locke as New Editor-in-Chief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Grit Magazine, a leading voice in progressive Southern storytelling, proudly announces the appointment of Ashley Locke as its new Editor-in-Chief. Locke, a Nashville native with a strong background in journalism, brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to community-driven storytelling.

Founded in 2015 by Laura Quick to fill a gap in the realm of Southern storytelling, Good Grit Magazine has become a powerful platform celebrating the perseverance and unity found in the South. Rooted in Birmingham, Alabama, the magazine embraces diversity, fosters positive change, and captures the essence of The Character of the South.

Locke, a University of Mississippi graduate, joined Good Grit Magazine in 2016, beginning her journey in journalism. Over the years, Locke's writing has been featured in various publications, including Cullman Magazine and It's A Southern Thing. In 2020, she took on the role of Managing Editor at Good Grit Magazine, playing a pivotal role in its rebranding efforts.

As the newly appointed Editor-in-Chief of Good Grit Magazine and Content Director for Good Grit Agency, Locke's leadership and vision have been instrumental in shaping the magazine into a prominent voice for Southern culture and community-driven storytelling. Her passion for insightful conversations is reflected in her editorial style, which aims to showcase the diversity and richness of the Southern community.

Good Grit Magazine's quarterly print publication, with a readership of over 300,000, explores Southern culture through carefully crafted stories, people, and places that authentically embody The Character of the South. The magazine, distributed in 48 states and available in over 2,500 retailers, including Whole Foods, Publix, Barnes and Noble, and more, has evolved into a dynamic force dedicated to honoring tradition and exploring innovation.

"We are thrilled to have Ashley Locke as our new Editor-in-Chief. Her dedication to community stories and her insightful approach to storytelling align perfectly with the values of Good Grit Magazine. Under her leadership, we look forward to continuing our mission of celebrating the enduring spirit of the South and fostering positive change," said Laura Quick, founder of Good Grit Magazine.

As Good Grit Magazine enters a new chapter with Locke at the helm, the publication remains committed to being a movement that goes beyond the pages—a compassionate and empathetic force driving positive change in the South.

