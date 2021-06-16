Good Hemp Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Sacred Leaf

Sacred Leaf products are some of the highest quality hemp products on the market and are made in the USA. Sacred Leaf's goal is to provide the highest quality hemp derived products to customers in a multitude of ways. It is this principle care that has allowed Sacred Leaf to humbly grow from one location in Lawrence, Kansas, to a franchised national brand with 35 stores in multiple states in just a few short years.

Sacred Leaf products start with patented strains of hemp that are planted in over 1,200 acres of organic hemp fields in the USA. When it comes time to harvest, Sacred Leaf transports the raw materials to a 22,000 sq ft lab where the product goes through a cold-pressed CO2 extraction process to produce some of the highest quality finished product. Each batch is tested before being sent to Sacred Leaf stores across the country.

Bill Alessi, CEO of Good Hemp, Inc., stated, "We believe this acquisition will be a game changer for Good Hemp. Trevor, Sacred Leaf's Founder and CEO, has pioneered, and in our opinion, conquered the CBD retail space in a volatile time and possesses the tenacity to continue that drive into the world of franchising." Alessi continued, "With the potential added retail exposure in CBD specific brick and mortar stores for Canna Hemp and Good Hemp Fizz and 2oh! beverages as well as our recently launched Good Hemp Wellness product line, we don't think we could have found a better partner than Sacred Leaf to streamline our operating costs and gain targeted sales."

The integration of Sacred Leaf and Good Hemp, Inc. could help to strengthen the existing hemp products under the Good Hemp beverage portfolio including Canna Hemp, Good Hemp Fizz and Good Hemp 2oh!. Additionally, the U.S. Hemp Authority certified Good Hemp Wellness CBD softgel product should seamlessly fit into the Sacred Leaf portfolio. Both companies expect to benefit from economies of scale associated with increased collaboration in the health and wellness industry if the acquisition is completed.

Trevor Burdett, Founder of Sacred Leaf, stated, "We are very excited about joining forces with Good Hemp and their partners at Spire Sports and Entertainment. My core focus for 2021 and beyond is to grow the Sacred Leaf brands, that would also include Good Hemp brands, through further franchising and brand exposure. We are a small start-up that did things the old-fashioned way through planning, determination and plain ole grit. It seems Good Hemp operates in the same manner. I look forward to having their support and drive behind me as we continue our strategic growth path.

About Good Hemp Products –

Good Hemp, Inc.'s beverage lineup consists of Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp, functional carbonated beverages infused with natural ingredients and made with hemp seed oil, which is categorized as "GRAS" (under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and therefore not subject to FDA review and approval). Good Hemp 2oh! is a line of naturally flavored waters infused with 10mg of THC-free hemp extract and prebiotic fiber. These products are available online from Amazon and goodhempinc.com.

Good Hemp Wellness is a line of cannabidiol gel caps consisting of a fast-acting, proprietary, self-emulsifying formulation aimed at providing consumers with American-made CBD products they can trust.

Diamond Creek manufactures ionized 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water, sourced from the highest quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Available in three sizes: 1 gallon, 1 liter and 500 mL bottles. Visit www.diamondcreekwater.com for more information.

FDA Disclaimer –

The CBD softgel and beverage products and the statements made about them in this press release have not been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement –

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involve a number of risks and uncertainties made pursuant to Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, the company's business plans and the company's growth strategy and operating strategy. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous and varied factors. Good Hemp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or any person acting on behalf of the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact:

Good Hemp, Inc.

+1 (800) 947-9197

[email protected]

SOURCE Good Hemp Inc.

Related Links

goodhemplivin.com

