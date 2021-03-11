Good Hemp Enters Production Agreement With Barlean's

The unique softgel formulation contains 25mg of cannabidiol and a fast-acting, self-emulsifying formulation that is proprietary to Barlean's and has been shown in internal studies to increase absorption into the bloodstream by 200%. Good Hemp has selected this formulation with chiropractors and their patients in mind, and the company hopes to distribute the softgels to a network of chiropractors throughout the US.

"We are excited to work with Barlean's on our Good Hemp Wellness rollout," said Chris Chumas, Director of Good Hemp. "After evaluating multiple production facilities, Barlean's experience and success in the oils and supplement manufacturing industry rose to the top, and we believe that our product will be well received by providers across the country."

Good Hemp Wellness plans to focus on delivering the benefits of CBD to patients struggling with the debilitating symptoms of common ailments. In addition to collaborating with Barlean's, Good Hemp Wellness has begun the process of being certified by The U.S. Hemp Authority for its CBD Softgel products. The U.S. Hemp Authority Certification Program is the hemp industry's initiative to provide high standards, best practices, and self-regulation, giving consumers and retailers confidence in hemp and CBD products.

About Barlean's -

Barlean's is a mission-driven, family-owned company that's been making healthy oils and supplements in the Pacific Northwest for nearly 30 years. Founded in 1989 as a maker of premium flax oils, Barlean's has grown to produce over 70 different products sold around the world.

In 2013, owner Bruce Barlean implemented what he calls the "Pathway to a Better Life" philosophy within the company. Since that time, a significant portion of company products has been shared with organizations dedicated to improving people's health and well-being both locally and around the globe. In addition, Barlean's is dedicated to helping create a pathway to a better life for people along the supply chain and beyond – from fair prices for farmers and suppliers to treating employees, retailers, and even competitors with fairness and respect.

About Good Hemp Products -

Good Hemp, Inc.'s beverage lineup consists of Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp, functional carbonated beverages infused with natural ingredients and made with hemp seed oil, which is categorized as "GRAS" (under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and therefore not subject to FDA review and approval). Good Hemp 2oh! is a line of naturally flavored waters infused with 10mg of THC-free hemp extract and prebiotic fiber. These products are available online from Amazon and goodhempinc.com

Good Hemp Wellness will be launching with a line of cannabidiol gel caps consisting of a fast-acting, proprietary, self-emulsifying formulation aimed at providing consumers with American-made CBD products they can trust.

Diamond Creek, which is currently under a letter of intent to be acquired by Good Hemp, manufactures ionized 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water, sourced from the highest quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Available in three sizes: 1 gallon, 1 liter and 500 mL bottles. Visit www.diamondcreekwater.com for more information.

FDA Disclaimer -

The CBD softgel and beverage products and the statements made about them in this press release have not been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement -

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involve a number of risks and uncertainties made pursuant to Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, the company's business plans and the company's growth strategy and operating strategy. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous and varied factors. Good Hemp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or any person acting on behalf of the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

