good hemp® Hires New Director of Sales and Marketing

Before good hemp®, Prince served the holistic nutrition and wellness industry for Sprouts Farmers Market. Prince's also has extensive experience in branding and marketing and has served brands such as, Abby's Better Nut Butter, VEGA, Ancient Nutrition, Country Life Vitamins, Andalou Naturals, Garden Of Life and Oregon's Wild Harvest to drive sales, product awareness, and develop new markets.

"Over the past several years I've personally experienced a multitude of benefits from hemp oil. After being introduced to good hemp livin', I knew immediately it was aligned with my passion of helping people and making wellness products more convenient for all," said Prince. "The growth rate in the hemp industry is not going to slow down anytime soon and I'm proud to be a part of a company that is leading the way with CBD infused beverages."

About good hemp® – The good hemp® line-up consists of all-natural, "good-for-you", waters and carbonated waters in 9 flavors infused with 10mg of hemp oil (CBD rich), 6g of prebiotic fiber, contain no artificial sweeteners or artificial flavors, are gluten free and vegan.

About Lone Star Gold – Our mission is to be one of the market leaders in the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp derived beverage products that provide real health benefits to a significant segment of the population and are convenient and appealing to consumers.

