Good Hemp Wellness Now Shipping Nationwide

After signing a production agreement in March with Barlean's , a producer of healthy oils and other dietary supplements for nearly 30 years, the uniquely blended Good Hemp Wellness CBD Softgel was immediately entered into the production queue for manufacturing. The specific formulation is a fast-acting and self-emulsifying formula that has been shown in Barlean's internal studies to increase absorption into the bloodstream by 200%.

In May, Good Hemp Wellness proudly received certification from the U.S. Hemp Authority (USHA) , which signifies the company's efforts to provide a high-quality, trustworthy product. Implemented in 2018, the USHA certification ensures that hemp producers adhere to the highest standards, implement the best practices, and provide consumers with the best possible hemp and CBD products through self-regulation.

Now entering July, Good Hemp Wellness is shipping the CBD Softgels to customers in the $24B health and wellness market.

Dr. Jason Minsky, DC, managing partner of the Company's Good Hemp Wellness division, stated, "We are very excited to help providers across the country educate their patients about the value of hemp derived products. Our Good Hemp Wellness CBD Softgels are uniquely blended to be fast-acting and self-emulsifying which provides an overall greater positive physiological effect for the consumer. We are now shipping these products to customers allowing us to increase patient compliance."

About Good Hemp Products –

Good Hemp, Inc.'s beverage lineup consists of Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp, functional carbonated beverages infused with natural ingredients and made with hemp seed oil, which is categorized as "GRAS" (under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and therefore not subject to FDA review and approval). Good Hemp 2oh! is a line of naturally flavored waters infused with 10mg of THC-free hemp extract and prebiotic fiber. These products are available online from Amazon and goodhempinc.com.

Good Hemp Wellness will be launching with a line of cannabidiol gel caps consisting of a fast-acting, proprietary, self-emulsifying formulation aimed at providing consumers with American-made CBD products they can trust.

Diamond Creek manufactures ionized 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water, sourced from the highest quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Available in three sizes: 1 gallon, 1 liter and 500 mL bottles. Visit www.diamondcreekwater.com for more information.

FDA Disclaimer –

The CBD softgel and beverage products and the statements made about them in this press release have not been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement –

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involve a number of risks and uncertainties made pursuant to Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, the company's business plans and the company's growth strategy and operating strategy. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous and varied factors. Good Hemp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or any person acting on behalf of the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact:

Good Hemp, Inc.

+1 (800) 947-9197

[email protected]

SOURCE Good Hemp Inc.

goodhemplivin.com

