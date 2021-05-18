Good Hemp's Diamond Creek Experiencing Record Spring Sales

Diamond Creek sales hit an all-time high for March and April at Food Lion. These record numbers are the result of aggressive marketing and promotional efforts within the 1,000+ retail locations that carry the Diamond Creek Water brand. At Harris Teeter, a new end cap promotion is already producing results with strong growth in back-to-back weeks to start April.

"We are extremely excited about our spring sales promotions with Food Lion and Harris Teeter in 2021. We have tremendous relationships with our retail partners and end consumers. These promotions help us to deliver our high alkaline natural spring water to existing and new customers throughout our distribution footprint," stated Ken Morgan, CEO of the Company's Diamond Creek Water division.

In addition to seeing the record sales growth, Diamond Creek is working on expansion plans for 2021, including new retail sets with grocers. With a strong existing footprint of 2,500+ locations including Food Lion, Kroger, Harris Teeter and Giant Eagle, Diamond Creek is well positioned to add new chains as retailers begin product reviews post-Covid.

While brick and mortar sales continue to increase, so do e-commerce sales of Diamond Creek on Amazon . Sales have more than doubled month-over-month thanks to strong consumer demand as well as keyword targeting.

Bill Alessi, CEO of Good Hemp, stated, "I'm extremely happy with the direction and momentum of Diamond Creek—especially in such a short timeframe. Unlike rolling out with hemp-based products, alkaline water is already widely accepted in the grocery retail marketspace. This is making our pathway to obtain shelf space for our products much less cumbersome and well received. We set out to build on Diamond Creek's quality brand and use it as a conduit to expand Good Hemp's consumer reach, and that is exactly what we are doing. I'm just thankful we have such strong leadership teams and partners in both Diamond Creek and Spire Sports and Entertainment to champion this roadmap."

About Good Hemp Products –

Good Hemp, Inc.'s beverage lineup consists of Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp, functional carbonated beverages infused with natural ingredients and made with hemp seed oil, which is categorized as "GRAS" (under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and therefore not subject to FDA review and approval). Good Hemp 2oh! is a line of naturally flavored waters infused with 10mg of THC-free hemp extract and prebiotic fiber. These products are available online from Amazon and goodhempinc.com.

Good Hemp Wellness will be launching with a line of cannabidiol gel caps consisting of a fast-acting, proprietary, self-emulsifying formulation aimed at providing consumers with American-made CBD products they can trust.

Diamond Creek manufactures ionized 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water, sourced from high quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Available in three sizes: 1 gallon, 1 liter and 500 mL bottles. Visit www.diamondcreekwater.com for more information.

FDA Disclaimer –

The beverage and CBD softgel products and the statements made about them in this press release have not been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement –

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involve a number of risks and uncertainties made pursuant to Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, the company's business plans and the company's growth strategy and operating strategy. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous and varied factors. Good Hemp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or any person acting on behalf of the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact:

Good Hemp, Inc.

+1 (800) 947-9197

[email protected]

SOURCE Good Hemp Inc.

Related Links

goodhemplivin.com

