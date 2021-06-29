Good Hemp's Diamond Creek Signs New Brokerage Firm

Founded in 1997, D&H Marketing Group has not forgotten its roots or its values. D&H is client-centered, relationship-focused and family-owned and operated. From a home office in Burgaw, N.C., the organization has grown to include multiple locations, including customer interaction centers in North Carolina (Hickory and Salisbury) and Florida (Lakeland and Jacksonville). Since their founding, D&H has worked with more than 400 consumer packaged goods (CPG) and food manufacturers. Today, they support products in more than 4,000 retail locations.

Whether through the development of retail marketing strategy or the execution of targeted promotional programs at retail store level, as examples, D&H specializes in the mobilization of its existing resources in support of its vendor manufacturer partners individual objectives and is pleased to welcome Diamond Creek to the D&H family of represented brands.

With the agreement in place, D&H Marketing plans to immediately look to expand Diamond Creek distribution, while also focusing on servicing existing customers as the brokerage firm of record. D&H maintains an excellent track record of success in the grocery retail industry dating back nearly three decades.

Ken Morgan, CEO of Diamond Creek, stated, "We are pleased to partner with D&H Marketing as our new broker for Diamond Creek. We are confident that Rhett, Ronnie and the rest of their team will enable us to continue our retail growth in 2021. D&H maintains tremendous relationships with their retail network, and we pride ourselves on partnering with first-class organizations."

Patrick Rogers, Chief Information Officer of D&H Marketing Group, stated, "D&H Marketing Group is pleased to partner with Diamond Creek Water. Their brand represents a great fit with our company's culture, and we look forward to capitalizing on the mutual growth opportunities being created as a result of our combined marketing efforts."

About Good Hemp Products –

Good Hemp, Inc.'s beverage lineup consists of Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp, functional carbonated beverages infused with natural ingredients and made with hemp seed oil, which is categorized as "GRAS" (under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and therefore not subject to FDA review and approval). Good Hemp 2oh! is a line of naturally flavored waters infused with 10mg of THC-free hemp extract and prebiotic fiber. These products are available online from Amazon and goodhempinc.com.

Good Hemp Wellness has launched with a line of cannabidiol gel caps consisting of a fast-acting, proprietary, self-emulsifying formulation aimed at providing consumers with American-made CBD products they can trust.

Diamond Creek manufactures ionized 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water, sourced from the highest quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Available in three sizes: 1 gallon, 1 liter and 500 mL bottles. Visit www.diamondcreekwater.com for more information.

FDA Disclaimer –

The CBD softgel and beverage products and the statements made about them in this press release have not been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement –

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involve a number of risks and uncertainties made pursuant to Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, the company's business plans and the company's growth strategy and operating strategy. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous and varied factors. Good Hemp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or any person acting on behalf of the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact:

Good Hemp, Inc.

+1 (800) 947-9197

[email protected]

SOURCE Good Hemp Inc.

SOURCE Good Hemp Inc.

Related Links

goodhemplivin.com

