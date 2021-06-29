Good Housekeeping Awards Eggland's Best with 2021 Healthy Snack Award

"Experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab aim to help consumers make sense of the labels at the grocery store and empower shoppers to make smarter choices by providing evidence-based nutrition recommendations," said Good Housekeeping Institute's Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Stefani Sassos MS, RDN, CSO, CDN. "Eggland's Best Organic Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs are a convenient and nutritious on-the-go snack, making it easy to obtain essential vitamins and nutrients."

With an abundance of new snacks and health claims arriving on shelves every day, figuring out what to add to your grocery cart can sometimes feel overwhelming. The in-house team of nutrition experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute's Nutrition Lab rigorously analyzed ingredient lists, nutrition fact labels, packaging claims and flavor profiles of hundreds of snacks to find the best options available at the grocery store. Consumer testers also weighed in on taste and provided additional real-life analysis.

"We're honored to receive the Good Housekeeping 2021 Healthy Snack Award," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "At Eggland's Best, we are dedicated to providing the only eggs that offer better taste, freshness and nutrition, and this award reinforces our commitment to quality nutrition for all."

The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

"Awards and honors such as the Good Housekeeping Healthy Snack Award make it easier for consumers to identify the most nutritious options, which can be pretty overwhelming even for a nutrition professional," said Marissa Meshulam, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and founder of MPM Nutrition. "I recommend Eggland's Best eggs to my clients as a healthy snack, meal or ingredient in their recipes since they are the only eggs that contain superior nutrition like six times more Vitamin D and more than double the Vitamin B12 and Omega-3s. Plus, they contain a variety of micronutrients that can help support a healthy immune system."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on this award, see here. Learn more about Eggland's Best eggs and delicious EB recipes at www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Good Housekeeping

Celebrating 135 years, Good Housekeeping (GoodHousekeeping.com) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 45+ million readers to discover genius innovations, delicious ideas, style-savvy trends, compelling news and best-in-class products for their homes, families and themselves. The Good Housekeeping Institute's state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping's seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 166 million readers and site visitors each month — 67% of all millennials and 58% of all Gen Z, age 18+ (Source: 2020 comScore Multi-Platform © MRI-Simmons (12-20/S20). With more than 25 brands in the U.S., the company publishes nearly 250 magazine editions and 200 websites around the world. Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and on Pinterest.

SOURCE Eggland's Best

