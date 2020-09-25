Good Housekeeping Magazine Awards 2020 Healthy Snack Award To Wonderful® Pistachios No Shells Honey Roasted

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Honey Roasted hit shelves in summer 2019 and this award builds on the incredible momentum of the brand's No Shells products. As an easy, no-mess snack containing six grams of plant protein per serving, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells is also a good and delicious source of fiber.

"Wonderful Pistachios have long been known as a healthy and trusted snack and it's an honor for one of our new flavors – No Shells Honey Roasted – to receive a prestigious Good Housekeeping Healthy Snack Award," said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. "Wonderful Pistachios No Shells makes it easy to enjoy pistachios without the shells and we're thrilled that our commitment to taste and quality has been received so well by the nutrition community."

The evaluation process was spearheaded by Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, for the Good Housekeeping Institute, who rigorously analyzed ingredient lists, nutrition facts labels, packaging claims and flavor profiles to find the best of the best in snacking.

"Pistachios offer six grams of plant protein per serving and help fuel your body with essential amino acids," said Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, for the Good Housekeeping Institute. "Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Honey Roasted delivers on both flavor and nutrition for a tasty and healthy snack."

As a champion for the plant-based movement, the brand's ongoing commitment to plant protein education will continue with its Plant Protein Virtual Seminar on Friday, October 9, 2020 to further educate the nutrition community.

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells is available at retailers nationwide and online, allowing snackers to make deliciously healthy choices every day.

Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios is the world's largest vertically integrated pistachio processor and marketer. Located in California's Central Valley, our nuts are Non-GMO Project Verified, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Our nuts can be found in stores nationwide and online under the flagship brands Wonderful® Pistachios and Wonderful® Pistachios No Shells. For more, visit: www.wonderfulpistachios.com , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Wonderful Pistachios is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $5 billion company, which also has iconic brands such as Wonderful® Halos®, FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, JUSTIN® Wine, and Teleflora®. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, visit www.wonderful.com , or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr .

About Good Housekeeping

Celebrating 135 years, Good Housekeeping (GoodHousekeeping.com) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 45+ million readers to discover genius innovations, delicious ideas, style-savvy trends, compelling news and best-in-class products for their homes, families and themselves. The Good Housekeeping Institute's state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping's seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions, is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst Magazines' portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S., inspire and entertain audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 165 million readers and site visitors each month — 70% of all millennials and 69% of all Gen Z, age 18+ (source: comScore/MRI 1-20/S19). The company publishes over 300 editions and 245 websites around the world and attracts more readers of monthly magazines than any other publisher. Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and on Pinterest.

