Good Humor® Asks Fans to Help Vote For the 'Joy Driver of the Year' and $20,000 Grant Recipient

Ice cream lovers can show their support for their favorite mobile ice cream vendor by voting online to determine the lucky winner of the brand's Neighborhood Joy Grant Program

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first day of spring basically means it's summer, so naturally, Good Humor is daydreaming about warm weather, blue skies and the sweet sound of the ice cream truck! For many, the iconic Good Humor truck is the epitome of a fun-filled and joyful summer. In fact, according to a study conducted by Good Humor, nearly 2/3 Americans would be upset if ice cream trucks and carts became a thing of the past. But now, consumers have the power to help a local ice cream truck driver receive a business-changing grant and ensure that the joy of ice cream trucks remains in America's neighborhoods.

As part of their continued commitment to spreading joy through their Neighborhood Joy Grant program, Good Humor is thrilled to announce their grant support for five local ice cream vendors across the country. Today, the beloved brand is calling on ice cream lovers to vote for the Joy Driver of the Year – the grand prize winner of the Good Humor Neighborhood Joy Grant Program!

From a pool of more than 200 applicants, 16 ice cream mobile vendors were selected as semifinalists, who each received a $5,000 grant. The five finalists were then selected based on their heartwarming stories about their businesses and how they would use the grant money. The finalists are:

Joshua Malatino , Amsterdam, NY

, Alice Kimbrough , Jacksonville, FL

, Kathy Conte , Oceanport, NJ

, Philip Smith , Bay City and The Great Lakes Bay Area, MI

, Bay City and The Great Lakes Bay Area, MI Zoe Green , Kaneohe, HI

"Our Neighborhood Joy Program is designed to support ice cream truck drivers, pushcart operators and vendors who are an extension of our brand. They are on the front lines delivering ice cream to their communities and bringing the joy of the ice cream truck to life," said Bentley King, U.S. Head of Ice Cream Operations at Unilever. "It has been a privilege to hear the personal stories, hardships, and successes of our finalists. We are honored to continue our support of American ice cream drivers and vendors."

Consumers can learn more about the finalists and vote now for the Good Humor Joy Driver of the Year here through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Learn more about efforts by Good Humor to support the ice cream mobile vendor community

About Good Humor

More than 100 years ago, Good Humor® started a delicious revolution with the first ice cream on a stick and then the original ice cream truck in Youngstown, Ohio. Today, we're still bringing tasty frozen treats to hands and homes across America.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

