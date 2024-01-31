Good Humor® Unveils a Soup Truck, Just in Time for National Soup Day, Expanding Its Commitment to Support Ice Cream Truck Drivers Year-Round

"Ice cream trucks are great, but in the winter we need a SOUP TRUCK," a viral internet post craved. In response, Good Humor recruited an unexpected partner to transform the icon of summertime – the ice cream truck – into a new icon of wintertime – the Soup Truck, powered by Knorr®.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet asked for a Soup Truck – and Good Humor listened. Following a post on social media that quickly went viral with over 4.8M views, the iconic ice cream brand teamed up with authentic flavor pioneer, Knorr, to make this online dream a reality by transforming a New York City based ice cream truck into a Soup Truck. Launching in time for National Soup Day, Good Humor and Knorr will bring joy to passersby in the otherwise dreary winter day. The best part: the Soup Truck is completely free and supports the Good Humor Neighborhood Joy program, a multi-year $200,000 commitment to support ice cream mobile vendors year-round.

The Good Humor® Soup Truck, powered by Knorr® The internet asked for a Soup Truck – and Good Humor® responded; credit: @jzux

The Good Humor Soup Truck, powered by Knorr, is a first-of-its-kind "souped-up" version of the iconic Maria The Ice Cream Girl's rig, transformed for winter, offering warm, flavorful and nourishing cups of complimentary soup. It will be stationed at Union Square (Broadway between E 17th and E 18th) in New York City on Friday, February 2 beginning at 11:00am ET for one day only, while supplies last.

"We have been committed to helping Good Humor ice cream truck drivers sustain their businesses year-round and what better way to do this than by transforming one of these iconic trucks into a new, beloved beacon of wintertime – the Soup Truck," said Bentley King, U.S. Head of Ice Cream Operations at Unilever. "Walking up to an ice cream truck sparks inherent joy throughout the summer months and now we're able to give our fans something they asked for in the cold of winter while continuing to support our beloved drivers."

The ice cream brand is partnering with fellow Unilever brand and global flavor expert, Knorr, known for its bold tasting Bouillons and Pasta & Rice sides, to provide free cups of classic Knorr recipes. New Yorkers can expect complimentary cups of Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup and Easy 2 Bean Veggie Chili when visiting the truck.

"We are proud to partner with Good Humor to bring New Yorkers an array of flavors and delicious soup to comfort the community during the cold New York winter," said Gina Kiroff, Chief Marketing Officer, Scratch Cooking, North America. "It's about delighting consumers who love the joy of food, soup, and making the good stuff irresistible."

In addition to helping the internet achieve its soup truck dreams, the Soup Truck also spotlights the Good Humor mission to help hard working ice cream truck drivers thrive, especially in the off season. Two thirds of Americans associate ice cream trucks with the summertime, not as a year-round treat, and thousands of ice cream trucks that spread joy to neighborhoods across the country vanish in the cold weather months, leaving many drivers looking for additional opportunities to make ends meet. As part of its Neighborhood Joy platform, Good Humor launched the Neighborhood Joy Grant Program, which will award grants to 16 mobile vendors and name a grand prize winner "Joy Driver of the Year".

