Good Jobs, Good Business: New Free Tool Helps Businesses Create Good Jobs That Work for the Bottom Line

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business owners want to provide really good jobs for workers. We also know they aren't always sure how to raise wages, offer health benefits, or better engage workers in ways that also make sense for their budget and bottom line. That's why Bay Area-based impact investor Pacific Community Ventures is excited to announce a first-of-its-kind free tool for small business owners to do right by their workers while also growing their business and boosting their profits. Good Jobs, Good Business provides small business owners tools, resources, and advice to achieve real short- and long-term cost savings by creating jobs that improve retention, employee performance and productivity.

"We cannot simply ask small business owners to create 'good jobs' without giving them the tools, coaching, and roadmap to do so in ways that support their overall business needs," says Mary Jo Cook, President and CEO of Pacific Community Ventures. "We are committed to helping small business owners create jobs that are good for their workers and good for their businesses."

Good Jobs, Good Business was built with and for small business owners. One of the small business retailers who helped PCV build their toolkit by piloting at her own business is Jen Musty of Batter Bakery in San Francisco. She's in an expensive city where retail businesses see a lot of turnover. This past year she used Good Jobs, Good Business to introduce health benefits for full-time employees and cut down on turnover by making Batter a place where people stay and are happy.

"There are a lot of well-intentioned people who are telling business owners why good jobs are important," Ms. Musty said. "PCV was the only one who approached this from the perspective of a business owner. You can have all the best intentions in the world, but when you're short two people, the holidays are starting, and oh man!, you're having a hard time paying yourself, you don't even know where to start. Resources that don't speak to business owners won't get far. I think Good Jobs, Good Business provides great accountability for business owners – to develop a plan, stick to deadlines, and execute the plan."

Good Jobs, Good Business equips business owners with practical tools and resources to offer good jobs in a way that balances the needs of the business with the needs of employees. Each section has detailed advice, workbooks, and stories and advice from fellow small business owners on how they themselves implemented that benefit and how it helped their company.

