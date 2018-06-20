Good Measures Achieves Full CDC Recognition for Its Diabetes Prevention Program

BOSTON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Measures, LLC today announced that its Diabetes Prevention Program, developed in collaboration with the American Diabetes Association®, is among the first to achieve full recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Good Measures program combines the nutritional and behavior change expertise of specially trained Registered Dietitians (RDs) with the power of a state-of-the-art digital platform. The program helps individuals make positive changes in their eating and exercise behavior. It is particularly effective for people with prediabetes who also have one or more other complicating medical conditions.

Good Measure's Diabetes Prevention Program, recognized by the Centers for Disease Control, combines an online platform with one-on-one coaching by RDs, RNs, and certified diabetes educators.

"Full CDC recognition for our Diabetes Prevention Program reinforces our commitment to helping people prevent and delay this costly and complicated disease," said George Bennett, Good Measures Chairman and CEO. "More than 84 million Americans are living with prediabetes and we are committed to helping health plans, other payers, and at-risk providers deal with this serious health issue."

The Good Measures digital app helps participants track and improve their lifestyle habits and, among other things, generates highly personalized meal and snack suggestions that facilitate developing healthy habits. This support is enhanced by RDs who provide highly personalized behavior change support. The combination is powerful.

To find out more about the Good Measures Diabetes Prevention Program, visit www.goodmeasures.com/diabetes.

About Good Measures

Good Measures provides breakthrough technology and clinical coaching to help people cost-effectively improve eating and exercise habits for better health. The company's high-tech, high-touch approach yields industry-leading engagement rates that help individuals better manage their weight and medical conditions, slow their disease progression, and feel good. Good Measures works with health plans, employers, and providers to help them deliver high impact programs. To learn more visit www.goodmeasures.com. Find us on Facebook (Good Measures), Twitter (@goodmeasures), and LinkedIn.

