GOOD MOOSE WELCOMES INDUSTRY VETERAN MARTIN CARNIGLIA AS HEAD OF ANALYTICS AND DATA SCIENCE

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Moose , the New York-based growth marketing agency, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Martin Carniglia to the role of Head of Analytics & Data Science, joining the agency's leadership team. Carniglia brings a wealth of experience to Good Moose, where he will spearhead the development of data-driven solutions for their diverse client portfolio. Reporting directly to Daniel Romano, CEO and Co-Founder of Good Moose, Carniglia will play a crucial role in accelerating the agency's data and measurement offering.

With a focus on sustainable growth, Good Moose is enhancing its capabilities to continue supporting clients such as Capital One, Summer Fridays, Mercado Libre and Sol de Janeiro. Carniglia's primary responsibilities will include leading the existing analytics team to drive exceptional results through the development of in-house solutions for data automation, attribution, measurement, and analytics. Additionally, he will define the roadmap for new internal tools aimed at enhancing the agency's expertise and building predictive data-driven models to boost performance for clients.

"Bringing Martin onto our team is just another example of us adapting to the pivotal moment of growth Good Moose is currently in," said Romano. "Agencies that are operating without data-driven capabilities are bound to be left behind in today's marketplace and clients are turning to us for our expertise in this subject matter. Martin is an amazing fit for our team as he shares the same passion for business performance and client success and we are beyond thrilled to have him on board."

Carniglia joins Good Moose from R/GA, where he served as the agency's Data and Marketing Science Executive Director for six years, working with global brands such as Google, Nike, Samsung, McDonald's, and PepsiCo. Prior to his tenure at R/GA, Carniglia spent eight years at Havas Group as Head of Digital Transformation, focusing on integrating new MarTech solutions into agency services.

Carniglia is the author of the chapter "Media Tracking and Optimization in the Data-Driven Marketing Era," featured in Volume III of the book Better Marketing, published by the DMA. He has also served on the boards of the IAB and DMA for many years.

"Good Moose's distinct focus on business performance and their understanding of the evolving space we work in is what first drew me to working here," said Carniglia. "I admire the company's transparent professional ethic business operations. The real differentiator at Good Moose is the team - I'm excited to join this group of individuals with extraordinary talent – that really makes all the difference when it comes to success. Together, I am confident that we will drive new partnerships and further accelerate business growth."

