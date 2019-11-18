Good Morning America profiles Bay Area Start-Up Mon Ami

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Area companion service Mon Ami was touted on Good Morning America this weekend, highlighting the company's inspired mission attacking social isolation among both seniors and millennials by matching college students with seniors for companionship.

"The team at Good Morning America described the $25 per hour cost for empathic, enthusiastic college students who empower seniors as, 'Money well spent for friendships that are priceless,' " said Joy Zhang, co-founder of Mon Ami. "That is the precise sentiment we hear every day from the family members who enlist our help."

The need to assist seniors to live more fully is huge and growing, with more than 34 million family members providing care for seniors. Family caregivers are overtaxed, particularly during the holidays. The unfortunate result is tremendous stress and guilt for caregivers and increased loneliness of their senior loved ones.

Research shows social isolation among seniors increases their likelihood of cognitive impairment, dementia, depression and high blood pressure. Eager to help is a large population of qualified, caring college students who seek flexible part-time work with meaning that driving and food delivery services lack. Mon Ami creates a virtuous circle between seniors, millennials and boomers by mitigating daily stress and enriching lives.

Mon Ami companions are treasured by the seniors they visit. They spend time together playing games, going for walks, doing household tasks or sharing life interests like music, art and history. Matches are customized based on similar interests, experiences and goals to form meaningful, lasting bonds.

"So many seniors describe losing the ability to give back to others as one of the greatest frustrations of aging," according to Mon Ami co-founder Madeline Dangerfield-Cha. "It's even worse during the holiday season when simple activities we take for granted like shopping, wrapping gifts and sending cards have become difficult. Our companions empower them to live and give more fully."

