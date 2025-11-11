Good Neighbor Property Management Announces New Service Standard - Guaranteed 24-Hour Maximum Response Time

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Neighbor Property Management, a Central Texas–based residential management firm founded by experienced real estate investors, today announced a new service standard: a guaranteed 24-hour maximum response time for all owner and tenant inquiries, supported by a proactive maintenance program.

This initiative tackles the leading complaint among Central Texas landlords: poor communication and reactive property management that drives up repair costs and tenant turnover.

"Good Neighbor Property Management exists because traditional management companies failed to meet our expectations as investors," said a company spokesperson. "We saw a clear market gap: inconsistent communication and a lack of accountability. Every landlord deserves peace of mind knowing their asset is protected and their tenant is cared for. Our 24-hour response guarantee and proactive maintenance protocols are the foundation of that promise."

Proactive Care: Treating Maintenance as an Investment

Good Neighbor's approach shifts property management from reactive repair to preventative care; viewing maintenance as an investment rather than an expense. Key components include:

Routine Inspections: Regular, scheduled property checks to identify small issues—such as leaks or HVAC wear—before they escalate into costly repairs.

Regular, scheduled property checks to identify small issues—such as leaks or HVAC wear—before they escalate into costly repairs. 24/7 Emergency Support: Immediate response to emergency requests, minimizing property damage and downtime.

Immediate response to emergency requests, minimizing property damage and downtime. Well-Vetted Vendor Network: A trusted roster of licensed and insured local contractors ensures efficient and high-quality work at competitive rates.

Transparency and Accessibility

Transparency drives every aspect of Good Neighbor's operations. Through the secure Owner Portal, clients receive real-time updates, detailed financial reports, maintenance logs, and a full communication history, which ensures that owners stay informed and in control of their investments.

Good Neighbor Property Management serves landlords throughout Central Texas, including but not limited toAustin, San Antonio, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Leander, Pflugerville, Hutto, Manor, Buda, Kyle, and Georgetown, helping property owners streamline their passive income and build long-term wealth through real estate.

About Good Neighbor Property Management

Good Neighbor Property Management is a full-service residential rental management firm serving Central Texas. Founded by seasoned real estate investors, the company operates on the core values of Transparency, Excellence, and Impact, simplifying property ownership while maximizing returns for every client.

Contact:

Dhruv Kohli

[email protected]

15122004437

SOURCE Good Neighbor Property Management