Good News: Gratitude Making a Comeback in 2024

Americans Seeing Positive Emotional Shifts Post-Pandemic Despite Lingering Global Uncertainty

HEALDSBURG, Calif. and CHENEY, Wash., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the third wave of the landmark longitudinal study on gratitude conducted by Eastern Washington University (EWU) and Gracianna Winery, gratitude remains the highest-rated positive emotion among Americans, showing significant recovery from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when the survey first launched.

The key finding is that despite ongoing global challenges, Americans are experiencing a resurgence in positive emotions, with gratitude once again once again emerging as the most frequent emotion reported.

Photo of hands holding a gift

Gratitude on the Rise

The study—based on survey results from over 580 American adults—reveals that gratitude, which had seen a decline during the height of the pandemic, is now on an upward trajectory. Positive emotions, including happiness and joy, have also increased, suggesting a brighter emotional outlook for many Americans, particularly with younger cohorts. The data shows that negative emotions, including worry, have been consistently decreasing since the spring of 2021, indicating a general improvement in overall emotional well-being.

Current Emotional Landscape

Respondents in 2024 report feeling significantly more positive emotions than in previous years. Gratitude continues to strongly correlate with happiness, highlighting its vital role in fostering a positive emotional state—over 50% of respondents indicated that they experience gratitude "quite a bit" or "extremely."

Interestingly, while gratitude remains a powerful contributor to happiness, the study suggests that a growing sense of hopefulness is also playing a significant role in emotional health. Researchers will monitor this finding to determine if this is a stable or growing emotion.

Personal Development and Compassion

The study also shines a light on some reassuring trends in personal growth and compassion. Respondents share that they feel more compassionate towards others, putting more effort into their close relationships, and a willingness to lend a helping hand to those in need. Additionally, many individuals recognize their own strength and resilience, and are discovering what truly matters in their lives

Coping with Global Challenges

In the face of ongoing global issues, Americans report that they are relying on various coping mechanisms to help them deal with these stressors. Active coping through friends and relatives remains the highest, followed by gratitude and avoidance of negative news. While empathy for others is high, self-compassion remains relatively low, which suggests that people are relying on other-focused rather than self-focused coping. However, the study suggests that as people become more grateful, their happiness and outlook on the future improve.

Looking Forward

Respondents generally anticipate feeling more positive emotions than negative ones in the coming months. When asked about their emotional outlook for the next 2-3 months, two-thirds expect to feel happy and over 60% anticipate feeling grateful and thankful. Americans are maintaining a hopeful outlook and using gratitude as a tool for resilience and personal growth.

Lisa Amador of Gracianna, reflects: "We are encouraged to see gratitude making such a strong comeback. It's a powerful force for instilling optimism and resilience as we navigate the complexities of our world.

Philip Watkins of EWU adds, "The resurgence of gratitude signifies a positive shift in our collective emotional health. As we move forward, it's crucial to continue fostering gratitude and hope, which are essential for our well-being and societal harmony."

