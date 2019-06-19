Good News! Mike's Hard Lemonade Unveils Pop-Up Newsstands and Curated Newspaper to Kick Off Summer

CHICAGO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, mike's Hard Lemonade is kicking off summer by delivering good news—and good news only—with the launch of its Happy Feed initiative nationwide. As part of the brand's mission to bring joy to all this summer via good news, mike's is surprising people across the country by distributing its own newspaper, The Brighter Times, to 10 cities across the country through customized pop-up newsstands.

The Brighter Times, isn't your typical newspaper—it features only positive, smile-worthy stories curated by influencer Tanks Good News, whose Instagram page and website are both devoted to sharing feel-good tales and spreading positivity through storytelling. Designed to bring together the best elements of Instagram and traditional paper news sources, The Brighter Times features 18 articles divided into different categories, from "Stories on the bright side" and "Real Life Heroes" to "Good Business" and "Tank's Picks."

"The goal of my social media content is to put smiles on the faces of as many people as I possibly can," said George 'Tank' Resch, founder of Tanks Good News. "Through this partnership with mike's Hard Lemonade, I'll be able to do this on a whole new level and share some fan-favorite stories of hope, optimism and happiness in a new format."

Happy Feed is part of a larger summer initiative from mike's Hard Lemonade that uses good news as a means to spread happiness and continues the evolution of the brand's mantra, "Drink on the bright side." While mike's is all about inspiring good times, the company is taking its mission one step further this year to explore how people are affected by happy content and experiences.

"We've identified news fatigue as a real issue and have addressed it through amplifying good news in unique ways. In creating our own newspaper, we also did it in mike's style—integrating internet culture and unexpected surprises to make a statement in a way that resonates with our audience," said Sanjiv Gajiwala, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Mike's Hard Lemonade Co.

To witness Happy Feed for yourself, check out the teaser video, here, or visit one of the following locations:

Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood & Highland Center

90028 (In front of Grand Staircase on Hollywood Blvd.) New York, NY - Seaport District

10038 (Corner of Water St. & Fulton St.) San Francisco, CA - Pier 39

94133 (Old Center Stage) Chicago, IL - North Riverside Plaza

60606 Houston, TX - Discovery Green Crawford

, 77010 (Corner of and ) St. Paul, MN - Union Depot

55101 (Main Terminal) Seattle, WA - Westlake Park

98101 (Corner of Pine St. and 4th St.) Orlando, FL - Lake Eola Park

32801 (International Bridge) Atlanta, GA - Atlantic Station

30363 Denver, CO - Wynkoop Plaza

To find out more about Mike's Hard Lemonade, follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook at @mikesHardLemonade, and Twitter at @mhl.

About Mike's Hard Lemonade Co.

Founded in 1999, Chicago-based Mike's Hard Lemonade Co. defined the $3.2 billion flavored malt beverage category with the introduction of its groundbreaking mike's® hard lemonade. Mike's product line is comprised of premium malt beverages including mike's® hard lemonade and mike's HARDER® lemonade. The company also produces White Claw® Hard Seltzer.

