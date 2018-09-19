'Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: The Podcast' Launches Its Second Season, Featuring All New Celebrity Narrators and Immersive Adventures

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From award-winning media company, Timbuktu Labs, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: the Podcast is back with Season Two, diving into the lives of the real-life heroes featured in both volumes of the book series, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls. Season One of the podcast was a phenomenal success, with over one million downloads, features in the top charts of six countries, and a mention in Time Magazine's list of the "50 Best Shows to Listen to Right Now."

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: The Podcast is a fairy tale podcast about the extraordinary women who inspire us. The new season features a new cast of eleven contemporary female narrators. Listeners will join renowned philanthropist Priscilla Chan as she tells the story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg becoming a tour-de-force on the Supreme Court of the United States. Justina Machado—star of popular shows One Day at a Time and Jane, the Virgin—relates the legacy of Celia Cruz, the Queen of Salsa; and Orange Is the New Black actress Jackie Cruz recounts the bravery of the Mirabel Sisters, freedom fighters from the Dominican Republic. Additionally, mini-episodes feature interviews with each narrator so that the audience can learn more about the women who are changing the world today. These interviews, conducted by listeners, are released every other week.

Elena Favilli—CEO of Timbuktu Labs, the company that created Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls—says, "The podcast is about creating a rich bedtime experience for girls that will allow them to dream without limits. I hope that the remarkable women we feature give girls all over the world the power and confidence to make their wildest dreams a reality."

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls, the book series, has been inspiring millions of girls and women around the world to dream bigger, aim higher, and fight harder. The mission is simple: to empower the next generation by helping them see the Rebel Girls all around them. The women featured in the books are from every corner of the world; they are of different ages; they are past and present heroes; their achievements are varied. More than 3.8 million books have been sold and the series is the highest funded publishing project in crowdfunding history. Since initial publication, the books have been translated into nearly 50 languages and are available in over 70 countries worldwide.

About Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls:

"Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls" is a two-volume collection, each comprised of 100 stories of inspirational women who have changed the world. Find "Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls" online (rebelgirls.co), on Facebook (Facebook.com/rebelgirls), Instagram (@RebelGirlsBook), and Twitter (@RebelGirlsBook).

