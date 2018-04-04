The following HBCUs: Clark Atlanta University, Morgan State University, Morehouse College, Paine College, and Spelman College, will receive an initial $4K donation for the MLK Universal Rights Scholarships. Additionally, $5K has been made available for the Andrew Young Foundation Scholarship for students who are members of the Andrew Young YMCA in Atlanta.

"Dr. King's dream was that everyone should have those universal rights that are the inalienable birthright of all humanity. This scholarship program is an investment in future generations of leaders who can help to ensure that his dream and social conscience live on," said Matthew Daniels, J.D., Ph.D., founder, Good of All.

The first round of awards for the MLK Universal Rights Scholarship Program and the Andrew Young Foundation YMCA Scholarship will be awarded April 4, 2019.

About Good of All

Good of All (GOA) is a non-profit, non-partisan education organization dedicated to the universal rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (United Nations 1948). Among other programs, GOA strives to promote human dignity and respect for freedom of conscience through online public education and initiatives such as the Human Rights Network (www.universalrights.com) and the MLK Universal Rights Scholarship Program (www.universalrights.org).

Media Contact:

Gina Smith

MLKFund@goodofall.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/good-of-all-launches-hbcu-scholarship-program-commemorating-50th-anniversary-of-martin-luther-king-jr-assassination-300624683.html

SOURCE Good of All