GOOD PLANeT Foods Accelerates March Towards Category Leadership With Co-CEO Bart Adlam On Board

"We're thrilled to have Bart join our team. It's our goal to grow GOOD PLANeT through impressive leadership in the plant-based category, making an impact on the food industry, overall," David Israel, Founder and CEO of GOOD PLANeT Foods.

Adlam's experience running large food businesses such as Post Cereal and his passion for elevating brands within the industry make him a superior fit for GOOD PLANeT Foods' aggressive plans. Before taking on his role as CEO at Chef's Cut, Adlam built siggi's over the course of six years into a $150mm yogurt brand, successfully selling the company to Lactalis. Most recently, Adlam improved profitability and launched innovation at Chef's Cut in preparation for the recent sale to Sonoma Brands. Adlam also sits on the board of two other plant-based brands, Lavva and Aloha Foods.

"I'm excited by GOOD PLANeT's mission and by the great quality of the products," Bart commented. "As impressive as the accomplishments to date have been by David and the GOOD PLANeT team, the brand is just getting started. We're going to continue innovating and significantly grow distribution, driving growth in the brand, the plant-based cheese segment and the category overall."

About GOOD PLANeT™ Foods

With the mission to be and do good for you and the planet, in everything, GOOD PLANeTTM Foods offers premium plant-based cheeses in both shredded and sliced varieties, as well as plant-based cream cheese, for retail and foodservice applications. The plant-based cheeses are made from coconut oil and plant starches that help create a superior taste, texture and meltability. GOOD PLANeT Foods provides a healthy alternative to dairy cheese without having to compromise on the experience of dairy cheese. Free from the eight primary allergens including dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, and wheat, GOOD PLANeT Foods is gluten-free, certified vegan, kosher, halal and Non-GMO Project verified. Please visit www.GoodPlanetFoods.com for more information. Follow us on social media at @goodplanetfoods.

