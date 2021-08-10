GOOD PLANeT Foods Introduces First to Market Snackable Plant-Based Cheese Wedges

"The plant-based cheese segment is growing extremely fast, but the potential is far greater than we are seeing," said GOOD PLANeT co-CEO Bart Adlam. "We are committed to growing the segment by making it easy for consumers to make a sustainable choice and choose plant-based. With this innovation, we are delivering an Allergen Free, keto-certified, plant-based snackable cheese wedge that delivers all the creaminess, satisfaction, and taste of dairy cheese."

The plant-based food industry is expected to reach $74.2 billion by 2027, providing the perfect opportunity for new innovations like the Plant-Based Cheese Wedges to enter the market as a way to bring a little bit of delicious joy to everyone ( Research and Markets 2021 ). With each snackable wedges individually wrapped for portability and ease, GOOD PLANeT Foods Plant-Based Cheese Wedges are rich and creamy made possible by combining simple, clean ingredients like coconut oil and plant proteins that also make it a sustainable option that's GOOD for the PLANeT. Paired with a charcuterie board or packed in a lunchbox on-the-go, these vegan, dairy free, gluten free, soy free, lactose free, Certified Non-GMO and Keto-Certified wedges allow both adults and kids to experience the smooth, velvety taste of plant-based cheese in the following flavors:

Original - for those who like the classics, the Original Plant-Based Cheese Wedges can be deliciously eaten on its own or paired with a crunchy cracker.

- for those who like the classics, the Original Plant-Based Cheese Wedges can be deliciously eaten on its own or paired with a crunchy cracker. Pepper Jack - time to get a little bit spicy with this melt-worthy snackable Pepper Jack Plant-Based Cheeses Wedges that will elevate grazing for GOOD.

- time to get a little bit spicy with this melt-worthy snackable Pepper Jack Plant-Based Cheeses Wedges that will elevate grazing for GOOD. Smoked Gouda - as the king of smoked cheeses, Smoked Gouda Plant-Based Cheese Wedges is a sustainable, allergen free choice that tastes like the real thing.

GOOD PLANeT Foods is now available in over 700 retail locations nationwide, expanding its product lines with more first-of-its-kind innovations to come in order to bring joy and do good for the planet. For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.goodplanetfoods.com and follow on Instagram at @goodplanetfoods .

About GOOD PLANeT Foods: With the mission to be and do good for you and the planet, GOOD PLANeT Foods offers premium plant-based cheese products. The plant-based cheeses are made from coconut oil, plant starches, and proteins that help create a superior taste, texture and meltability. GOOD PLANeT Foods provides a healthy alternative to dairy cheese without having to compromise on the joyful experience of dairy cheese. Free from the eight primary allergens including dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, and wheat, GOOD PLANeT Foods is gluten-free, certified vegan, kosher, halal and Non-GMO Project verified. GOOD PLANeT Foods can be found nationwide at grocery retailers, including Wegmans, Albertsons/Safeway, Jewel-Osco, and more. For more information and to find the closest retailer to you, please visit www.goodplanetfoods.com as well as follow us on Instagram and Facebook .

